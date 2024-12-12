 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Huawei has a new foldable, but its other new phone is more interesting

By
The Huawei 13 Nova's camera.
Huawei Nova 13 Huawei

Huawei has launched a new folding phone, the Mate X6, and it looks great, but alongside it has come a “normal” phone called the Nova 13 that’s actually more interesting. What could possibly be more interesting than a foldable? I’ll explain, but lets start with the Mate X6, which still has some surprises inside.

Huawei Mate X6

A promotional image showing a person holding the Huawei Mate X6.
Huawei

Huawei produces two different types of folding phone (three if you count the trifold Mate XT), and the Mate X6 is the latest in its book-style range, putting it in competition with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, the OnePlus Open, and the Honor Magic V3. It’s almost as thin as Honor’s foldable at just 9.85mm thick when folded up. And at only 239 grams, it matches the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s weight too. When open, it has a 7.93-inch screen with a 2440 x 2240 pixel resolution and a 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, a feature repeated on the outer 6.45-inch cover screen. There’s a choice of colors and finishes. The Nebula Red and black models have a vegan leather rear cover, while the Nebula Gray model has an unusual fiber cover with a unique 3D texture.

Recommended Videos

Huawei has used a stronger aluminum frame, a carbon fiber plate inside the body, a liquid steel water drop hinge, and new second-generation Kunlun glass to increase the Mate X6’s durability. The phone also has an IPX8 water resistance rating. Engineers have reconstructed the internal architecture to add more antennas to improve reception, allow for a larger 5110mAh battery, and to use a graphene layer for heat dissipation.

A promotional image showing a person holding the Huawei Mate X6.
Huawei Mate X6 Huawei

The camera is impressive for a folding phone. Huawei’s tried-and-tested 10-stop mechanical aperture — going from f/1.4 to f/4.0 — is paired to the 50-megapixel main camera, something we’ve not seen on a foldable before. It’s joined by a 40MP wide-angle camera and a 48MP telephoto camera for 4x optical zoom photos. The telephoto camera is used for macro shots at a distance of five centimeters.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

What Huawei isn’t saying is what processor is used or what software will be installed on the global Mate X6. Little is said about them on the brand’s Chinese website, where the phone was announced earlier in the year, aside from Huawei’s own HarmonyOS 4.3 being installed and the option of 12GB or 16GB RAM, or 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage.

Related

Huawei Nova 13 and Nova 13 Pro

A promotional image showing a person holding the Huawei Nova 13.
Huawei Nova 13 Huawei

The Mate X6 looks great, so what’s special about the Nova 13? The Nova 13 Pro specifically has a front camera unlike any we’ve seen. There are two front cameras, a 60MP main and an 8MP close-up portrait camera with a 2x optical zoom and a 5x digital zoom. We’re used to seeing these specs on rear cameras rather than the front, making the Nova 13 Pro a superb option for live streaming and selfies.

On the back, the phone has a similar main camera to the Mate X6. The 50MP camera also has an adjustable aperture from f/1.4 to f/4.0, along with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a telephoto camera for 3x optical zoom shots. Huawei’s Nova series have traditionally been lifestyle-orientated midrange devices, but the camera specs for the Nova 13 Pro put it up against the brand’s top Pura camera phones.

A promotional image showing a person holding the Huawei Nova 13.
Huawei Nova 13 Huawei

The rest of the specifications include a 6.76-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery with 100-watt wired charging, and EMUI 14.2 software. Again, Huawei doesn’t talk about the processor. There are several colors available, including Loden Green, white, and black.

Price and availability

At the time of writing, Huawei has not provided price or release information, but we will update this article when the phones are released. Expect the phones to be available in the U.K. and parts of Europe, but not the U.S..

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
I used YouTubers’ favorite camera phone of 2023, and I wasn’t impressed
A person holding the Oppo Find X6 Pro, showing the back of the phone.

If you’ve been watching tech sites on YouTube recently or following tech pundits on Twitter, you’ve likely seen some raving about the Oppo Find X6 Pro — a smartphone several people claim to have the best camera ever. That’s a seriously bold statement, as well as a bit of a tease. Despite Oppo releasing its top-range Find series internationally before, the Find X6 Pro seems like it’s staying in China. It certainly sounds like we're really missing out.

Luckily, I’ve actually got one right here and have taken hundreds of photos with it over the past few weeks to see if the influencers are correct — and whether this really is the best camera around at the moment.
It hasn’t been my main phone

Read more
This amazing new foldable beats the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in two ways
Huawei Mate X3 in green, showing closed and open design.

Huawei has been at the forefront of folding smartphone design since the very beginning, and its latest model, the Mate X3, shows the company hasn’t lost any of its drive to push the emerging hardware segment forward.

Through clever use of new materials and design processes, the Mate X3 is the thinnest and lightest big-screen foldable released so far. It’s a hair over 11mm thick when closed up, 5.3mm when opened flat, and weighs 239 grams.

Read more
I’m sick of big, ugly phone cameras — and they’re only getting worse
The Xiaomi 12S UItra's camera module.

There’s a growing smartphone camera trend that’s going to affect overall design more than any other recent technology advancement, and if what we’re already seeing is representative of the changes to come, phones are going to get a lot more unpleasant-looking.

I’m talking about the 1-inch type camera sensor and the ridiculous camera modules currently used to contain it. Smartphone camera sensors are bigger than ever and are only going to get worse — and it's about time we say something about it.
Big and ugly
Oppo Find X6 Pro Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Read more