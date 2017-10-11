Huawei Honor 7X packs an edge-to-edge screen and dual cameras for $300

Why it matters to you Huawei's Honor 7X is an impressive package for the price tag, but it's exclusive to China for now.

Leave it to Honor, Huawei’s fast-growing middle-market brand, to launch an uncompromising new phone at a compelling price. On Wednesday, it took the wraps off the Honor 7X, an edge-to-edge phone with a 5.93-inch screen, dual rear cameras, and a speedy eight-core processor.

The Honor 7X is the spiritual successor to last year’s Honor 6X, and it looks every bit the part. It has an all-aluminum unibody that’s curved on all four sides, exceptionally narrow edges right and left of the screen, and IP67 waterproofed lining that repels water up to three and a half feet deep for 30 minutes.

The Honor 7X’s high-end housing packs a curved 5.93-inch edge-to-edge screen with a 2K resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels) and an 18:9 aspect ratio, an upgrade from the 6X’s Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) screen. Under the hood is Huawei’s homegrown eight-core Kirin 659 system-on-chip, Malit-T830 MP2 graphics, 4GB of RAM, a Bluetooth 4.1 chip, and a fingerprint sensor.

Huawei

But the processor isn’t the only thing filling out the Honor 7X’s insides. A 3,340mAh battery with support for Huawei’s fast-charging SuperCharge tech supplies a “full day” of power, and a internal memory chip (in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB sizes) and microSD card slot provide ample space for video, music, and photo storage.

The Honor 7X doesn’t disappoint when it comes to photography. It has a dual rear camera — a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor — which can capture Portrait Mode-like bokeh shots with in-focus foregrounds and blurred backgrounds, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

On the software side of things, the Honor 7X ships with Honor’s custom-designed EMUI 5.1, which is based on last year’s Android 7.1 Nougat. Judging by the aggressiveness of Huawei’s Android Oreo rollout (the newest version of Android), though, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the Honor 7X upgraded with new firmware soon after its release.

Huawei

The Honor 7X is available for pre-order starting October 11 in black, gold, and blue colors, with sales kicking off on October 17. The 32GB model retails for 1,299 yuan ($200), the 64GB model is 1,699 yuan ($260), and the 128GB model is 1,999 yuan ($305).

The only bad news is that the Honor 7X won’t be shipping globally anytime soon. It’s only available in China, and Honor has yet to announce availability for the U.S. or Europe. That may change in the near future, but for now, the Honor 7X is a mainland exclusive.