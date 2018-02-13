Dubious marketing brings the wrong kind of attention to the Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Share

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is already a controversial release in the United States, due to deals with carriers falling through at the last minute; but now some aggressive marketing tactics have been revealed that bring the wrong kind of attention to the device again. In the near future the Mate 10 Pro will be sold through several online retailers in the United States, including Best Buy, where it has attracted dozens of very positive review-style comments already.

These comments have been linked with a Huawei-backed promotion where a handful of people writing non-reviews on the Best Buy page would be chosen to beta-test the Mate 10 Pro in the United States. The promotion was posted on a Facebook page for both Huawei and Honor beta programs, and while the original has been removed, a screenshot was published by 9to5Google. It called for U.S. Mate 10 Pro beta testers with the carefully worded entry requirement of, “Tell us why you want to own the Mate 10 Pro in the review section of our pre-sale Best Buy retail page,” followed by a link and a request to share the entry in the Facebook post comments.

At the time of writing there are 72 reviews on the Best Buy Mate 10 Pro page with 95 percent recommending the device, and an average rating of 4.8 stars out of five. Reading a selection of the comments, some do appear to come from individuals who have used the phone, while others do not. Others directly reference the beta test program promoted by Huawei, and use the review section to say why they should be chosen, and at the same time giving the Mate 10 Pro five stars.

Brand awareness

Anyone reading the vast majority of these comments wouldn’t be fooled into thinking they were genuine reviews of the phone, as many explicitly say they haven’t used it; but by getting caught soliciting these comments — and gaining such a high average star rating before the phone is even on sale — puts Huawei in a poor light at a time when there is considerable attention on its conduct.

Fake reviews are not uncommon or anything new, and Huawei certainly isn’t the first to push or incentivize the public for comments to raise a product’s profile online. However, what’s disappointing here is not only that the Mate 10 Pro’s actual reviews posted by tech publications are almost all extremely positive; but it could damage the firm’s reputation at a crucial time. Huawei’s SVP of Marketing said, “Brand awareness comes first,” during a meeting with Digital Trends at CES 2018, while CEO Richard Yu pledged to, “Win the trust of global consumers,” in his keynote presentation. Dubious marketing tactics go against that and won’t help Huawei achieve its goals.

It’s unlikely the reviews will stay on Best Buy’s site, as most do not meet the company’s standard for acceptable comments.