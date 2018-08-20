Digital Trends
Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro: News, rumors, specs, and more

Huawei P20 photos show bezel-less display with teardrop notch, triple camera module

Steven Winkelman
By

The Huawei Mate series is the brand’s productivity device with plenty of power and a large screen. The Mate 10 Pro was one of 2017’s best phones, and we’re expecting its 2018 follow-up to be something even more impressive. The phone is currently being referred to as the Mate 20, and it may come in different versions, including a Pro and a Lite.

How big will the Mate 20 Pro be? Huawei is no stranger to oversized smartphones, or even tablets that are made to double as phones, so it could be very large indeed. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the Mate 20, and the Mate 20 Lite.

Huawei Mate 20

For the most part, XDA Developers has been the exclusive source for Huawei P20 rumors. In July, the site provided specs for the upcoming handset, and in mid-August, they gave us a first glimpse of the Mate 20.

XDA Developers created renders of the Huawei Mate 20 based on verified photos from an engineering sample of the handset. The renders show the Huawei P20 has a nearly bezel-less 6.3-inch display with a teardrop notch for the camera. Like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, we also believe the P20 will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. And while the top bezels are minimized, there is still enough room for stereo speakers.

Flip the Mate 20 over and you’ll find a unique camera module. Instead of stacking lenses, this time Huawei decided to create a square camera module with two lenses on top, along with a lens and flash on the bottom.  And while we don’t yet have a full view of the phone, XDA Developers notes the back of the phone is constructed of glass and is capable of wireless charging.

XDA Developers recently published a report listing Huawei Mate 20 specifications based on firmware files shared exclusively with the site. The report also claims the Mate 20 will include the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC — which is expected to reach up to 2.8GHz clock speeds. But rather than 8GB of RAM, it’s apparently expected to include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For the battery, the report claims the Mate 20 will house a 4,200mAh battery and the Pro a 4,000mAh battery. As for the operating system, the Mate 20 is expected to run Android 9.0 Pie.

Huawei Mate 20 Lite

It looks like the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro won’t be alone: Apparently a Mate 20 Lite is in the works as well. Pictures of the phone have been leaked ahead of its announcement, showing a phone that closely resembles the device pictured by the Chinese certification agency TENAA in August. Look closely and you can see two cameras inside the notch above the screen, likely to have 24 megapixels and 2 megapixels, and joining the 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual cameras on the back.

The TENAA certified phone has the model number SNE-AL00, which has been attached to the Mate 20 range before, and is believed to be the Mate 20 Lite. These leaks images appear to be supported by a leaked schematic that may have come from an FCC filing earlier this year.

According to the TENAA page, the Mate 20 Lite will feature a 6.3-inch display with 2340 × 1,080-pixel resolution. The images also show the phone will include a notch — which isn’t anything new for the smartphone manufacturer. It measures in at 158.3 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm and weighs 172 grams. A Kirin 710 chipset corroborates a recent report from XDA-Developers claiming this will power the Mate 20 Lite.

It’s also believed to ship with Android Oreo 8.1. As for storage, the phone is said to include 64GB with 6GB of RAM. On the back is a 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual camera. The selfie camera also has a dual setup: 24 megapixels and 2 megapixels. As for the battery, it’s listed at 3,650 mAh.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

All Mate series phones have had large displays, and we doubt the Mate 20 Pro will avoid that trend. According to a report from Korean source The Bell, Huawei has put in an order for 6.9-inch OLED screens with Samsung, and they’re destined for use on a smartphone, not a small tablet. And in addition to a massive display, the P20 Pro will reportedly have an in-display fingerprint sensor that we first saw on the Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS.

And while Huawei is no stranger to making powerful handsets, the upcoming Huawei Mate 20 Pro looks like it will be a true powerhouse. According to Gizmochina, The Mate 20 Pro will have Kirin 980 processors along with 8GB of RAM. This, of course, is an early rumor with only one configuration, so we would definitely consider this a possibility as opposed to a reality.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro will feature a triple camera module on its rear with the primary sensor coming in at a whopping 48 megapixels, which may mean it borrows the entire camera set up from the Huawei P20 Pro, potentially with a few tweaks.

Release, pricing, and availability

We’re confident the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will be released before the end of the year, but we can’t provide an exact date just yet. A recent tweet from the company teasing Samsung about its Galaxy Note 9 suggests that we’ll see the phone in the near future.

Pricing is a bit hazy this far out. A tipster told Gizmochina the Mate 20 Pro would sell for 5,000 yuan (about $732). There is no secondary confirmation on that, however, nor is there pricing for the smaller Mate 20. It’s possible the Mate 20 Lite will cost around $400.

Updated on August 20: Revised copy in all sections and added renders of Huawei Mate 20. 

