The next major smartphone release from Huawei is likely to be the Huawei P40 Pro, the successor to the P30 and P30 Pro. It’s not expected to be revealed until 2020, but a tweet has listed some of the specifications and features that may be planned for the phone. While the source is not Huawei and the rumor should be treated as speculation for now, it hints at an interesting battery-related breakthrough.

The rumors says Huawei may introduce graphene technology to the P40’s battery, increasing the capacity without drastically increasing the volume, and helping to speed up the charging. The tweet says the battery will have a 5500mAh capacity, and be equipped with a 50W fast charge system to recharge it in 45 minutes.

Many companies are working on graphene battery technology, and Huawei is one of them. In 2016, it announced graphene had been used to help reduce the operational temperature of new batteries used for its base stations, thus increasing the cell’s lifespan. Higher capacities and faster charge times are also often associated with graphene batteries, but the technology is very new and we have not seen widely available, consumer-level examples of this yet.

Further Huawei P40 Pro specifications

In addition to the battery, it’s speculated the Pro model of the Huawei P40 will have a 6.5-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a dual hole-punch selfie camera, plus a similar waterfall-style look taken from the Mate 30 Pro. The phone may have a five-sensor camera produced with Leica on the back. The main lens may have 64-megapixels, and be joined by a 20-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, plus a dedicated macro lens and a time-of-flight sensor too.

What’s the likelihood of all this happening? It’s compelling and possible, but you should remain skeptical for now. Samsung dominates mobile with its own OLED screens fitted with a punch hole, and the majority of other manufacturers that adopt this notch alternative are forced to use an LCD panel instead. The 120Hz refresh rate mentioned in the rumor is also above the 90Hz refresh rate that has been made popular this year by firms including OnePlus. Asus uses a beautiful 120Hz panel on the ROG Phone 2, but otherwise, it’s a rarity.

Before this rumor list appeared, another report said Huawei may bring the launch of the P40 series forward to earlier in 2020, rather than the late March release we’ve seen for previous versions. However, with no end in sight for the ban on U.S. companies doing business with Huawei, hopes of it running Android with Google Play Services are slim. This has halted the Mate 30 Pro’s wide international release, meaning the global availability of any P40 Pro is also still in doubt.

