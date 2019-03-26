Huawei adds a new smaller, Elegant size to the Huawei Watch GT range

Share

Whether you’re looking to complement your style or track your fitness to a minute level, there’s a smartwatch out there that fits your specific needs. At an event on March 26, Huawei launched two new versions of the Huawei Watch GT alongside its new flagship smartphones, the Huawei P30 Pro and P30. The Huawei Watch GT Active is Huawei’s fitness-focused version of the Huawei Watch GT, while the Huawei Watch GT Elegant is a smaller version of Huawei’s hit smartwatch that focuses on style and elegance. Here’s everything you need to know about the Huawei Watch GT Active and Watch GT Elegant.

The first thing you will notice about the Huawei Watch GT Active is that it’s identical to the original Huawei Watch GT. It has the same 46mm frame size and silicon bands, and has the same 1.4-inch, 454 x 454 resolution AMOLED touchscreen. It does, however, come in two new colors — dark green and orange.

The Huawei Watch GT Elegant is an entirely different beast, though. It has a smaller, 42mm frame, and ditches some of the Huawei Watch GT’s more active aesthetic for a sleeker, more stylish look. It has a ceramic frame surrounding the 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 390 x 390 resolution. It will be available in black and white.

Both new models come with the same dual-core processor as the Huawei Watch GT and both sport the long battery lives the Huawei Watch GT excelled at. The Huawei Watch GT Active comes with the same two-week lifespan as its predecessor, while the Watch GT Elegant comes with a lower week-long battery life, probably because of the smaller case. However, that is still a longer battery life than most smartwatches can dream of. Like the Huawei Watch GT, both new models run Huawei’s Lite OS.

Picking up on the new “Active” branding, Huawei also added a new sport mode to all models of the Watch GT. Triathlon mode now allows for smart tracking as you transition between cycling, swimming, and running. Huawei has also added a customizable watch face market to the Huawei Watch GT, Active, and Elegant.

The Huawei Watch GT Active will cost 249 euros (around $281), while the Huawei Watch GT Elegant will set you back 229 euros (around $259). A release date has not been confirmed, and Huawei has not revealed whether either watch will be coming to the U.S.