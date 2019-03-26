Digital Trends
Mobile

Huawei Watch GT Active and Watch GT Elegant: News and features

Huawei adds a new smaller, Elegant size to the Huawei Watch GT range

Mark Jansen
By
huawei watch gt active and elegant news main

Whether you’re looking to complement your style or track your fitness to a minute level, there’s a smartwatch out there that fits your specific needs. At an event on March 26, Huawei launched two new versions of the Huawei Watch GT alongside its new flagship smartphones, the Huawei P30 Pro and P30. The Huawei Watch GT Active is Huawei’s fitness-focused version of the Huawei Watch GT, while the Huawei Watch GT Elegant is a smaller version of Huawei’s hit smartwatch that focuses on style and elegance. Here’s everything you need to know about the Huawei Watch GT Active and Watch GT Elegant.

huawei watch gt active and elegant news
Huawei Watch GT Active

The first thing you will notice about the Huawei Watch GT Active is that it’s identical to the original Huawei Watch GT. It has the same 46mm frame size and silicon bands, and has the same 1.4-inch, 454 x 454 resolution AMOLED touchscreen. It does, however, come in two new colors — dark green and orange.

The Huawei Watch GT Elegant is an entirely different beast, though. It has a smaller, 42mm frame, and ditches some of the Huawei Watch GT’s more active aesthetic for a sleeker, more stylish look. It has a ceramic frame surrounding the 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 390 x 390 resolution. It will be available in black and white.

huawei watch gt active and elegant news
Huawei Watch GT Elegant

Both new models come with the same dual-core processor as the Huawei Watch GT and both sport the long battery lives the Huawei Watch GT excelled at. The Huawei Watch GT Active comes with the same two-week lifespan as its predecessor, while the Watch GT Elegant comes with a lower week-long battery life, probably because of the smaller case. However, that is still a longer battery life than most smartwatches can dream of. Like the Huawei Watch GT, both new models run Huawei’s Lite OS.

Picking up on the new “Active” branding, Huawei also added a new sport mode to all models of the Watch GT. Triathlon mode now allows for smart tracking as you transition between cycling, swimming, and running. Huawei has also added a customizable watch face market to the Huawei Watch GT, Active, and Elegant.

The Huawei Watch GT Active will cost 249 euros (around $281), while the Huawei Watch GT Elegant will set you back 229 euros (around $259). A release date has not been confirmed, and Huawei has not revealed whether either watch will be coming to the U.S.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Everything you need to know
apple airpower feature
Mobile

Does the box for AirPods 2 reveal Apple's AirPower wireless charging mat?

At its September event in 2017, Apple unveiled the AirPower, a new wireless charging mat that will allow you to charge multiple devices at one time. It has not yet been released. Here's everything we know about the device so far.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
apple pay and mobile payments clover
Apple

Apple Pay will be available at 70 percent of U.S. retail locations this year

Apple Pay is growing rapidly, so we've built a list of all the vendors, retailers, and companies worldwide that plan to support Apple's burgeoning mobile payment platform or already do.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Mobile

Want to watch Netflix in bed or browse the web? We have a tablet for everyone

There’s so much choice when shopping for a new tablet that it can be hard to pick the right one. From iPads to Android, these are our picks for the best tablets you can buy right now whatever your budget.
Posted By Simon Hill
how to print from a Chromebook
Computing

Yes, you can use Android apps on your Chromebook. Here's how

You can now get Android apps on your Chromebook! Google has enabled the Google Play Store app support on its Chrome OS and Chromebook hardware, so to get you started, here's our guide on how to get Android apps on a Chromebook.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Samsung Galaxy Fold Announcement | Samsung Unpacked
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-orders will start April 26, with shipment on May 3

The Samsung Galaxy Fold has arrived, and it goes on sale soon. Folding out from a 4.6-inch display to a tablet-sized 7.3-inch display, this unique device has six cameras, two batteries, and special software to help you use multiple apps.
Posted By Simon Hill
Huawei P30 Pro and P30
Mobile

Huawei P30 Pro is a gorgeous-looking smartphone packed with camera ingenuity

Huawei has kicked off the new year by launching the new Huawei P30 Pro and P30. With upgraded hardware, new software tricks, and some absolutely stunning cameras, Huawei's new phones are serious contenders.
Posted By Mark Jansen
huawei p30 pro review press feat
Product Review

4 Lenses, 40 megapixels, and 400k ISO. Huawei’s P30 Pro is a photography freak

Huawei’s P-series phones place an emphasis on the camera. That’s why the company partnered with Leica on the camera tuning. The latest phone is the Huawei P30 Pro, and it must fill the big shoes of last year’s stunning P20 Pro. Is it…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
huawei p30 review hands on feat
Product Review

Compared to the P30 Pro, Huawei may have stripped too much out of the P30 phone

Has Huawei pulled all the best parts out of the P30 Pro to make the P30, its cheaper, smaller sister phone? Yes, but the answer is more complicated than that. Here’s our look at the 6.1-inch P30.
Posted By Andy Boxall
huawei p30 pro
Mobile

Huawei P30 Pro vs. Mate 20 Pro vs. P20 Pro: Which Huawei flagship is best for you?

If you're after a Huawei smartphone, but can't pick between this year's flagship and the previous two, or maybe you're looking to upgrade, we're here to explain what makes the P30 Pro, P20 Pro, and Mate 20 Pro different.
Posted By Simon Hill
Huawei P30 Pro and P30
Mobile

Huawei P30 Pro vs. Huawei P30: Should you go pro or save some dough?

The latest phones from Huawei are seriously powerful, eye-catching devices, but what sets them apart? We take a look at the Huawei P30 Pro and compare it to the Huawei P30 in various categories to uncover the differences.
Posted By Simon Hill
Mobile

The 13 best iPhone 7 Plus cases to protect your Apple phone

The iPhone 7 Plus is big and beautiful, but you need to wrap it up if you want to protect it from damage. We’ve rounded up some of the best iPhone 7 Plus cases and covers available. Get some protection or a new style today.
Posted By Simon Hill
Huawei Eyewear smart glasses
Mobile

Huawei’s Eyewear smartglasses aim to fuse fashion and tech

At its launch event for the new P30 and P30 Pro smartphones, Huawei surprised us with a pair of smart glasses. Created through a partnership with Gentle Monster, these glasses are designed to be stylish and act like a Bluetooth headset.
Posted By Simon Hill
Casio Mudmaster review
Wearables

Carbon fiber is making Casio’s new connected G-Shock watches even tougher

Casio, a master of tough watches, has introduced carbon fiber to the construction of several G-Shock models, making them stronger and lighter, and allowing for some interesting design changes too.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Mobile

Galaxy S8 owners on Sprint start receiving the Android Pie update

Android 9.0 Pie has been released. But is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie, and if so, when? We've done the hard work and asked every device manufacturer to see when their devices would be getting the update.
Posted By Mark Jansen