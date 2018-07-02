The next Huawei Watch could store a pair of wireless earbuds

Share

The Huawei Watch is considered by many to be one of the best Wear OS smartwatches out there, but if Huawei’s latest patent is anything to go by, the company could be preparing a new smartwatch that seriously steps things up in terms of versatility. Why? The patents describes a smartwatch that can store a pair of true wireless earbuds.

The patent was first spotted by LetsGoDigital and it details a few different ways in which the earbuds could be stored in the watch. For starters, they could be stored in a spring mechanism that can open or close, or they could magnetically attach to the watch. In one example, the earbuds are even stored in the watch’s clasp.

The patent also goes into the earbuds themselves, noting that they could be water-resistant and feature active noise cancellation.

Of course, while there is no doubt that this is something Huawei could do with the Huawei Watch 3, it’s another topic entirely when it comes to whether the company should do it. Smartwatches have already been criticized for their bulk compared to typical analog watches, and adding storage for a pair of earbuds likely won’t help much.

It’s important to note that just because Huawei has filed for a patent for this tech, that doesn’t mean we’ll see an actual product that can store earbuds any time soon. Companies routinely file patents for tech that never ends up getting used in a product, and it’s certainly possible — and even likely — that will be the case for this patent.

It could be a while before Huawei released a new smartwatch. The company recently launched a 2018 edition of the Huawei Watch 2, making it clear that a true Huawei Watch 3 may not be released for some time. Still, the company did confirm in an interview with TechRadar that it was working on a third iteration of the Huawei Watch, so it’s possible that we’ll see it released at some point in the next year.

In any case, even if the watch can’t actually store earbuds in its body, it would be nice to see it ship with them. Smartwatches are becoming increasingly independent from smartphones, meaning that it can be useful to have a pair of headphones that you use with your watch when you don’t want to take your phone with you.