Digital Trends
Mobile

Huawei can make superb phones, but the Y7 Prime isn’t one of them

Andy Boxall
By
1 of 13
Huawei 7Y Experience
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Huawei 7Y Experience
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Huawei 7Y Experience
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Huawei 7Y Experience
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Huawei 7Y Experience
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Huawei 7Y Experience
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Huawei 7Y Experience
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Huawei 7Y Experience
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Huawei 7Y Experience
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Huawei 7Y Experience
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Huawei 7Y Experience
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Huawei 7Y Experience
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Huawei 7Y Experience
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The Huawei P20 Pro is one of our favourite phones of 2018, and 2017’s Mate 10 Pro is no slouch either, plus we’re excited for the Mate 20 Pro and the potential of the Kirin 980 processor. Huawei knows how to make great flagship phones, but it also produces cheaper devices, which have helped catapult the brand’s market share to number one in China and number two globally.

What are they like? This is the Huawei Y7 Prime, one of its latest mid-range devices, and we’ve been giving it a try.

No notch

The Y7 Prime costs 170 British pounds, or about $220, which puts it in direct competition with the Moto G6, the Honor 8X, and the Nokia 6.1. Spend slightly more and the Nokia 7.1, the Xiaomi Mi A2, and the Sony Xperia XA2 come into view. That’s not just a bit of competition, that’s a brutal cage match between some real heavyweights. Given how we’re partial to Huawei’s best phones, we’d be crazy not to think the Y7 Prime can take them on. Can it?

Let’s talk about the design, and start with the lack of a screen notch. This will split opinion. Many hate it on any phone that’s not Apple branded, but it has been widely adopted by Android manufacturers, and often accompanies a nearly bezel-less body making the phone appear more modern.

You’ll find one on the Honor 8X, the Xiaomi Mi A2, and the Nokia 7.1. The Y7 Prime has a chin, bezels, and worse, a black border around the display panel itself.

The Snapdragon 430 does not deliver the level or performance we’d like.

The Y7 Prime’s body is plastic, but cleverly disguised plastic with a shiny stainless steel-look chassis. The illusion only lasts until you pick the phone up, as the body has a warmth to it that doesn’t come with a metal body, and it’s also light at 155 grams.

It’s also rather ordinary looking, recalling Xiaomi’s designs from 2017 and earlier. After the beauty of the P20 Pro, and even mid-range Huawei phones like the 2016 Nova, it’s faceless.

Low-res screen, basic performance

The 6-inch screen isn’t high resolution either, with only 1,440 x 720 pixels on show. The Moto G6 has a 2,160 x 1,080 pixel screen. This means you can only watch videos up to 720p, when even YouTube content lacks detail and clarity, and photos lose out in the same way. Color and contrast are good though, and you don’t notice much difference when simply navigating Android.

Huawei 7Y Experience
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Our review model came with Android 8.0, with a very old April 2018 Android security patch, and Huawei’s EMUI 8.0 user interface. All these are out of date, and not good news for future updates.

Huawei’s excellent “aperture” bokeh mode is present, and it’s the best part of the camera.

A Snapdragon 430 processor with 3GB of RAM is inside, which is unusual as we’re used to Huawei phones with the in-house Kirin chip. Scrolling and navigation isn’t that smooth, there is noticeable lag when opening apps, and even the shutter takes longer than we’d like to activate in the camera.

The Snapdragon 430 does not deliver the level or performance we’d like from a phone at this price, and is overshadowed by the devices with a 600-Series Snapdragon chip, like the Xiaomi Mi A2. We were also frustrated by the performance from the Moto G6, which has a Snapdragon 450 inside.

Camera disappoints

On the back is a dual-lens camera that takes pictures. We wish it did something more than that, but like the design, this feels like a camera from at least a year ago. When Honor — a sub-brand closely tied to Huawei — can put great cameras on phones that don’t cost much more than the Y7 Prime, it’s a disappointment.

1 of 11
Huawei 7Y Prime Sample Images
Huawei 7Y Prime Sample Images
Huawei 7Y Prime Sample Images
Huawei 7Y Prime Sample Images
huawei y7 prime product impressions 7y experience sample image 29782
Huawei 7Y Prime Sample Images
Huawei 7Y Prime Sample Images
Huawei 7Y Prime Sample Images
Huawei 7Y Prime Sample Images
Huawei 7Y Prime Sample Images
Huawei 7Y Prime Sample Images

The main f/2.2 aperture lens has 13 megapixels and the secondary lens has 2 megapixels. Taking outdoor photos in overcast conditions washed the sky out and obscured detail. Blue skies — when some appeared in London — didn’t pop, and challenging indoor shots were murky or blown out.

Huawei’s excellent “aperture” bokeh mode is present, and it’s the best part of the camera, picking out the edges of faces and objects effectively, even when being heavy handed with the post-shot editing.

We got at least a day-and-a-half of regular use, and could easily see this stretching to two days with minimum use.

The selfie camera does not have a bokeh mode, and takes only average photos which lack detail. However, even if the photo is good, looking at it on the low resolution screen isn’t inspiring.

The low-power processor and the low resolution screen do help battery life. The 3,000mAh battery may not sound very capacious, but we got at least a day-and-a-half of regular use, and could easily see this stretching to two days with minimum use. The fingerprint sensor on the back is also speedy, but no more so than any other phone at this price.

If we’re being tough on the Y7 Prime, it’s because not only do we know Huawei can make excellent phones, but also because there is a wealth of other devices for you to buy around this price. Stiff competition means mediocre phones get hammered, and the Y7 Prime is decidedly mediocre.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy X: Everything we know so far
nokia 5 3 2 hmd refresh 2018 1
Mobile

The super-cheap Nokia 2.1 brings two-day battery life to the U.K.

HMD Global has taken the wraps off of the new Nokia 5.1, 3.1, and 2.1. The three phones boast improved specs over their predecessors from last year, along with larger displays. Each also runs on Android One and Android Go.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Wearables

These are the best smartwatches for everything from fashion to fitness

Tempted to buy a smartwatch? If so, then the growing number of great models available means you've got plenty to choose from. But which one should you pick? Here is our list of the best smartwatches.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Mobile

Let Google Assistant handle it: The Pixel 3 will soon be able to screen calls

Google's latest flagships, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, are now official and we have all the details from the October 9 event in New York City and Paris. Here's everything we know about the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
Posted By Simon Hill
google assistant go news how can i help you
Mobile

Google Assistant will now show you a visual ‘snapshot’ of your day

Google announced a few updates to Google Assistant. Notably, Assistant will now show you a visual snapshot of your day, meaning you can see things like calendar events and recommended events straight from Assistant.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Home Theater

Genius gives Apple Music a brainy boost with new lyrics integration

Genius has announced its most in-depth partnership to date with Apple Music, bringing lyrics to the app as well as making it the default player for the Genius mobile app and website.
Posted By Kris Wouk
1315736 autosave v1 how to mirror your smartphone tv television tablet
Home Theater

What is MHL, exactly, and how does it work with your TV?

There are more ways to mirror your smartphone or tablet to your TV than you might think. Check out our rundown of MHL for everything you need to know about the wired protocol and its myriad uses.
Posted By Parker Hall
Samsung Galaxy A9 hands-on
Mobile

Samsung says the Galaxy A9 won’t be its ‘best kept secret’ for much longer

The new Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 is different previous models, and with good reason: Samsung's strategy is changing, and it wants to provide better features and more value on its phones that cost less than the flagship S series.
Posted By Andy Boxall
iOS 12
Mobile

Updating to Apple’s iOS 12 will make your iPhone a whole lot smarter

iOS 12, the latest version of Apple’s iOS, is officially here. We took it for a spin to check out its new noteworthy features, and if it truly changes our smartphone habits for the better.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Google Pixel 3
Mobile

The best Pixel 3 XL cases to keep your notch in one piece

The Pixel 3 XL is Google's latest huge flagship handset. But you've paid $900 for that beast -- best make sure you protect it too. Here are some of the best Pixel 3 XL cases to keep your phone safe.
Posted By Mark Jansen
galaxy x
Mobile

Samsung CEO says its foldable phone will double as a tablet

Samsung has been showcasing bendable display tech for a few years now and a folding smartphone might finally arrive. The Galaxy X, or perhaps the Galaxy F, may be the company's first example. Here's everything we know about it.
Posted By Mark Jansen
3d facebook photos launch facebook3dphotoslaunch
Social Media

3D Facebook photos jump out of the newsfeed, no glasses needed

You're not seeing things -- that photo in your Facebook newsfeed is 3D. Launching today, 3D Facebook Photos use the depth maps from dual-lens smartphones to add dimension to an image as you move your phone.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
diy makerphone kickstarter maker phone 3 2
Emerging Tech

This DIY kit teaches more than coding, it teaches you how to build a smartphone

Want a crash course in coding and electronics, with something to show for it at the end? The MAKERphone is a DIY mobile phone that you can build for yourself. And, yes, it actually works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
how to hide notch on pixel 3 xl nacho hidden
Mobile

An app can solve all your problems with the Pixel 3 XL’s notch

The Google Pixel 3 XL has a lot of A.I. brainpower, but there's a lot of blow back over the design -- specifically, the notch. But there are a few ways to get that great Google experience without having to deal with it.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu, Christian de Looper
spotify vs. pandora
Music

Spotify vs. Pandora: Which music streaming service is better for you?

Which music streaming platform is best for you? We pit Spotify versus Pandora, two mighty streaming services with on-demand music and massive catalogs, comparing every facet of the two services to help you decide which is best.
Posted By Parker Hall