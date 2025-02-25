 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Huawei’s surprise product launch is days away

By
Huawei Pocket 2.
Huawei Pocket 2 Huawei

Innovations in the mobile industry are rare. While we often see slightly modified versions of familiar devices, true breakthroughs that venture beyond conventional designs are seldom announced.

Huawei’s “unexpected product” has the potential to be quite exciting. According to Android Headlines, Richard Yu, the CEO of Huawei’s consumer business group, will reveal it in March. While details about the product are still limited, it is described as a phone featuring a unique form factor and revolutionary enhancements in both software and hardware. It will run native HarmonyOS.

Recommended Videos

What’s most interesting about Yu’s comments is that they follow the announcement of the Huawei Mate XT last year. That product is noted for being the world’s first tri-fold handset.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Speculation about the new product suggests it might be a successor to the Huawei Pocket 2. Still, others argue that a third version of a product updated only a year ago does not warrant the term “unexpected product.” Besides, just how many ways can you innovate a clamshell foldable?

The Huawei Mate XT.
Huawei Mate XT. Huawei

Due to ongoing geopolitical issues and trade restrictions, Huawei phones are unavailable in normal sales channels in key markets such as the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand. However, this does not mean that future products will also face restrictions. Recall Huawei eventually announced an international Mate XL release.

Hopefully, Huawei’s upcoming announcement next month will be exciting and innovative in the mobile space.

Recent Huawei product launches include the MatePad Pro 13.2, FreeArc earbuds, and Band 10. The MatePad Pro 13.2 offers PC-level capabilities in the tablet market. The FreeArc is the company’s first open-ear earbuds featuring ear hooks. Lastly, the Band 10 is a new fitness tracker emphasizing a comprehensive wellness approach, mainly focusing on sleep and emotional well-being.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
The hated foldable phone screen crease may finally be going away
The Galaxy Z Fold 4's screen crease.

It sure looks like 2023 will witness a big leap in foldable phone technology. Interestingly, it won’t be Samsung at the helm, despite kickstarting the foldable phone trend back in 2019. Instead, it will be China’s Oppo, and its sister brand, OnePlus.

Earlier today, OnePlus founder and product chief at Oppo, Pete Lau, shared a few images of the upcoming Find N5 alongside a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. The focus is on the crease, or to put it more accurately, an almost non-existent crease on the Oppo phone and the deep ridge visible on Samsung’s foldable phone.

Read more
OnePlus may launch a compact flagship smartphone
Close-up of the OnePlus logo on the OnePlus 13R.

OnePlus may be planning to release another entry into its OnePlus 13 range, and it may be substantially different to other mainstream smartphones. It’s potentially going to be called the OnePlus 13 Mini, and as the name suggests, it’ll be smaller than the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R already available. Is interest in the "compact flagship smartphone" about to see (another) resurgence?

The latest about the unreleased phone concerns the camera, which will apparently feature two 50-megapixel sensors, arranged in a vertical “bar” module on the back of the phone. The main 50MP camera is likely to be joined by a 50MP telephoto for a 2x optical zoom. This comes from the Digital Chat Station Weibo account, a well-known source of information on unreleased mobile devices.

Read more
The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate is coming to international markets
Huawei Mate XT.

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate made its appearance last year as the world's first tri-fold phone, and now it's coming to global markets. The Mate XT Ultimate has drawn quite a bit of attention for its unique design (one that Samsung is likely taking a page from), but until now, it was only available to the Chinese market.

Huawei said it will hold an event in Malaysia on February 18 to introduce the Mate XT Ultimate to the international marketplace. The company did not share pricing details or availability information, but we have less than two weeks until the event.

Read more