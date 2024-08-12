I’m still waiting for a chance to spend some time wearing the Samsung Galaxy Ring, and while I’m really keen to do so, I don’t mind about the wait as next on my list is the RingConn Gen 2 smart ring. And ever since the moment I opened the box after it was delivered, I’ve been very excited about it.

Why? It’s because the hardware looks superb, and it’s closer than ever to the style and fit of a non-smart ring.

Opening the RingConn’s box

The RingConn Gen 2’s box is surprisingly large, but when you lift the top away, you’re greeted by a very small product. I’ve become used to seeing smart rings that closely follow the size of the Oura Ring, but not this time. You can instantly see it’s thinner and less wide than other models, and this urges you to take it out and try it on.

Here are some numbers. The RingConn Gen 2 is 6.8mm wide and 2mm thick, with a weight that’s between 2 and 3 grams, depending on the size. I’ve been sent the Matte Black version to review, but it’s also available in glossy Future Silver, Rose Gold, and Royal Gold finishes. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Ring is 7mm wide, 2.6mm thick, and around the same weight. But just as the Galaxy Ring is noticeably thinner and lighter than the Oura Ring, so is the RingConn Gen 2. At this size, those 0.2mm differences really matter.

I took the ring out of the box and put it on my finger, and when you see it next to the Oura Ring, the size difference really becomes apparent. It looks far more “normal” and is less noticeable on your finger, and while many people who know about tech recognize the Oura Ring as a smart ring, I’m not sure as many people will guess that the RingConn Gen 2 is smart. To some, this will be a big advantage. The Gen 2 shares the same squircle design as the first version, but the smaller dimensions hide its unusual shape better, as does the black finish.

Unique new feature

The RingConn Gen 2’s design is what hooked me, but don’t think it doesn’t have some interesting features. The headline is that it’s the first smart ring with sleep apnea monitoring, a feature more often seen on smartwatches such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and the Withings ScanWatch 2. RingConn is apparently working on Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the feature, which would bring it in line with the Galaxy Watch 7.

One of the reasons the RingConn Gen 2 arrives in such a big box is that it comes with a battery case rather than just a plinth. This unusual approach to charging the smart ring has more in common with true wireless headphones than it does smart rings and is a neat solution whether you leave it at home or take it on your travels. I got nearly a full week from the first RingConn smart ring’s battery, but for the Gen 2, RingConn says the battery will last between 12 and 14 days.

Previous Next 1 of 3 RingConn Gen 2 (black) and Oura Ring Andy Boxall / Digital Trends RingConn Gen 2 (left) and RingConn Gen 1 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends Oura Ring (from left), RingConn Gen 2, and RingConn Gen 1 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

That’s nearly three times what I expect from the Oura Ring and three times the use time we got from the Galaxy Ring. The less you have to charge any wearable product, the better, so this is one of the main claims I want to test out with the RingConn Gen 2. Otherwise, features appear to be the same as before, with sleep, stress, and cycle tracking, plus some activity tracking too. The app does not need a subscription, and it works with both Android and iOS.

Can you buy one now?

You may have already seen the RingConn Gen 2 grab some attention on Kickstarter, where in less than a week, it raised $1.5 million and smashed its funding target in the process. The campaign is running until September, and the ring is still available to buy for $209. After the campaign ends, you’ll be able to buy the RingConn Gen 2 through other channels, including Amazon.

Should you just rush out and get it now? I know I’ve gushed about the design, and I really am impressed with it, but I haven’t actually used it yet. That’s going to be the real test; if it doesn’t live up to expectations in battery or functionality, it doesn’t matter how good it looks. I’m not about to make any recommendations until it has been on my finger for a couple of weeks.

With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Ring and this exciting update for the RingConn smart ring, we’re way past the days when the Oura Ring was the only smart ring to consider. If Oura wants to compete, it looks like the rumored 4th-generation model can’t come soon enough.