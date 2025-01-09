 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

I found two of the most ridiculous Android phones I’ve ever seen at CES 2025

By
The Oukitel WP100 Titan at CES 2025.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends
The CES 2025 logo.
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 1 hour ago

One of my favorite things about big trade shows like CES is all the weird stuff you can come across. It’s cool to see big announcements from well-known brands, but it’s sometimes more fun to find something utterly bizarre that you weren’t expecting. That’s precisely what happened when I visited Oukitel’s booth at CES 2025.

Oukitel isn’t a household name in the U.S., though the 18-year-old company has a history of creating some of the weirdest and wackiest Android phones on the market. I saw two of them at this year’s CES, both of which are hilariously over-the-top.

Recommended Videos

A smartphone with a built-in smartwatch

The back of the Oukitel WP200 Pro smartphone at CES 2025.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The first Oukitel phone I saw was the Oukitel WP200 Pro. The phone itself is a pretty standard affair. It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, and a 108MP primary camera. It’s all good stuff! However, the magic of the WP200 Pro is the screen on the back. It’s not the first phone we’ve seen with a rear display, though it is one of the first I’ve seen where you can detach that screen and use it as a smartwatch.

Related

Press the small button below the rear display, and it pops off to be used independently of the phone. You can then pop it into a band to wear it as a watch or — if that’s not enough — put it in your ear and use it as a Bluetooth earpiece.

The rear screen/smartwatch/earpiece has a fully functional touchscreen with its own UI and software. It shows the time and notifications, has its own apps, and offers activity and sleep tracking. Is it the best smartwatch you’ll find on the market? Likely not. But the fact that it can live on the back of your phone (and double as an overkill earpiece if you want) is exactly the kind of weird inventiveness I love to see at CES.

The biggest battery I’ve ever seen in a phone

A side view of the Oukitel WP100 Titan smartphone at CES 2025.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The second — and even more ridiculous — Oukitel phone I saw was the Oukitel WP100 Titan. What makes this one stand out? A lot.

For starters, there’s the battery, which has a gargantuan 33,000mAh capacity. Yes, you read that correctly: a 33,000mAh battery. For context, the new OnePlus 13 recently impressed us with its 6,000mAh battery, which is bigger than the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s 5,000mAh battery and the Google Pixel 9 Pro’s 4,700mAh battery. With a battery this absurdly big, Oukitel promises up to six months of standby time.

As you’d expect for a phone with a 33,000mAh battery, the Oukitel WP100 Titan is heavy. It feels like an actual brick, and seemingly knowing this, Oukitel added a hand strap on the left frame to help you hold onto the phone.

The back of the Oukitel WP100 Titan, showing its camping light.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

But that’s not all. Flip the WP100 Titan around, and you’ll find a camping light on the back. It has multiple brightness levels and can flash an SOS signal if you’re out in the wilderness and need help. The light reaches up to 1,200 lumens, and I can confirm that it is incredibly bright — especially when you accidentally press the button to turn the light on while looking directly at it.

The top of the Oukitel WP100 Pro, showing its built-in projector.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Last but certainly not least, there’s perhaps the craziest part of the WP100 Titan: a built-in projector. It’s on the top of the phone (the small black square you can see in the photo above) and projects up to 100 lumens with a 120Hz refresh rate. Oukitel was demoing it at its CES booth, and while it’s certainly not the best projector I’ve ever seen, it looked more than good enough for one you can take with you wherever you bring your phone.

The Oukitel WP100 Titan on display at CES 2025.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Do you need a phone with a built-in smartwatch? What about one with a 33,000mAh battery and a projector? Almost certainly not; I know these aren’t phones I’d use as my daily driver. Still, I always love seeing how manufacturers like Oukitel try to stand out. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to do so in 2025, but it looks like Oukitel won’t have any trouble with that for a while to come.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring has been the Section Editor of Digital Trends' Mobile team since June 2022. He leads a team of 13 writers and…
Anker announced a power bank at CES 2025 unlike any I’ve seen before
A person holding the Anker 165W Power Bank.

Anker has come to CES 2025 with one of the craziest power banks we’ve seen in a while. It’s as big as it is feature-packed, but the really unusual design aspect is how a built-in USB-C cable doubles up as a handy strap. It arrives alongside a new wall charger with multiple ports and even a display, which is powerful enough to rapidly recharge the new power bank. I’ve had a look at them both.
Anker 165W Power Bank
Anker 165W Power Bank Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

There’s a lot to take in with the latest Anker Power Bank, and it’s hard to know exactly where to start. Likely, the first thing you’ll notice is its considerable size and weight. It’s about as long as an iPhone 16 Pro Max, and the rectangular shape makes it look more like a compact Bluetooth speaker than a power bank. It’s not a pocket-friendly shape, and neither is the 592-gram weight.

Read more
TCL just announced a new Android tablet at CES that your eyes will love
TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus lifestyle.

Tablets are great devices to keep us entertained, but they can also be quite straining on the eyes over long periods of time. Thankfully, at CES 2025, TCL has a solution for that. TCL has announced the Nxtpaper 11 Plus tablet, the company's first device to use its new Nxtpaper 4.0 display tech.

What is Nxtpaper 4.0? It’s the latest version of TCL’s Nxtpaper tech, which is a unique type of display that addresses challenges in visual comfort for its users. With Nxtpaper 4.0, TCL has made some significant improvements as it focuses on user comfort while retaining enhanced visual clarity.

Read more
This new Belkin accessory transforms your iPhone into a digital camera
The Belkin Stage PowerGrip attached to an iPhone.

The iPhone has a powerful camera built-in, but what if you could turn it into a proper digital camera that can keep you snapping Ansel Adams-worthy pictures all day long? Belkin's newest accessory promises to do just that, and we really hope it works. The Stage Power Grip is a more ergonomically designed accessory that helps you take great shots while reducing shake, and it's just been announced at CES 2025.

Belkin hopes to release the Stage Power Grip sometime in May, but that date isn't set in stone (nor is the price). It functions as both a button to take pictures and a grip to help you keep a steady hand. It attaches to your iPhone via MagSafe and includes a 10,000mAh power bank, too. There's also a built-in USB-C cable for charging other devices (as well as your iPhone, if needed).

Read more