I found two of the most ridiculous Android phones I’ve ever seen at CES 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents A smartphone with a built-in smartwatch The biggest battery I’ve ever seen in a phone

One of my favorite things about big trade shows like CES is all the weird stuff you can come across. It’s cool to see big announcements from well-known brands, but it’s sometimes more fun to find something utterly bizarre that you weren’t expecting. That’s precisely what happened when I visited Oukitel’s booth at CES 2025.

Oukitel isn’t a household name in the U.S., though the 18-year-old company has a history of creating some of the weirdest and wackiest Android phones on the market. I saw two of them at this year’s CES, both of which are hilariously over-the-top.

Recommended Videos

A smartphone with a built-in smartwatch

The first Oukitel phone I saw was the Oukitel WP200 Pro. The phone itself is a pretty standard affair. It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, and a 108MP primary camera. It’s all good stuff! However, the magic of the WP200 Pro is the screen on the back. It’s not the first phone we’ve seen with a rear display, though it is one of the first I’ve seen where you can detach that screen and use it as a smartwatch.

Press the small button below the rear display, and it pops off to be used independently of the phone. You can then pop it into a band to wear it as a watch or — if that’s not enough — put it in your ear and use it as a Bluetooth earpiece.

The rear screen/smartwatch/earpiece has a fully functional touchscreen with its own UI and software. It shows the time and notifications, has its own apps, and offers activity and sleep tracking. Is it the best smartwatch you’ll find on the market? Likely not. But the fact that it can live on the back of your phone (and double as an overkill earpiece if you want) is exactly the kind of weird inventiveness I love to see at CES.

The biggest battery I’ve ever seen in a phone

The second — and even more ridiculous — Oukitel phone I saw was the Oukitel WP100 Titan. What makes this one stand out? A lot.

For starters, there’s the battery, which has a gargantuan 33,000mAh capacity. Yes, you read that correctly: a 33,000mAh battery. For context, the new OnePlus 13 recently impressed us with its 6,000mAh battery, which is bigger than the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s 5,000mAh battery and the Google Pixel 9 Pro’s 4,700mAh battery. With a battery this absurdly big, Oukitel promises up to six months of standby time.

As you’d expect for a phone with a 33,000mAh battery, the Oukitel WP100 Titan is heavy. It feels like an actual brick, and seemingly knowing this, Oukitel added a hand strap on the left frame to help you hold onto the phone.

But that’s not all. Flip the WP100 Titan around, and you’ll find a camping light on the back. It has multiple brightness levels and can flash an SOS signal if you’re out in the wilderness and need help. The light reaches up to 1,200 lumens, and I can confirm that it is incredibly bright — especially when you accidentally press the button to turn the light on while looking directly at it.

Last but certainly not least, there’s perhaps the craziest part of the WP100 Titan: a built-in projector. It’s on the top of the phone (the small black square you can see in the photo above) and projects up to 100 lumens with a 120Hz refresh rate. Oukitel was demoing it at its CES booth, and while it’s certainly not the best projector I’ve ever seen, it looked more than good enough for one you can take with you wherever you bring your phone.

Do you need a phone with a built-in smartwatch? What about one with a 33,000mAh battery and a projector? Almost certainly not; I know these aren’t phones I’d use as my daily driver. Still, I always love seeing how manufacturers like Oukitel try to stand out. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to do so in 2025, but it looks like Oukitel won’t have any trouble with that for a while to come.