I have a love-hate relationship with the iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple just launched the iPhone 16 line, and it’s been quite an upgrade this year. Though the base models got some nice updates, like the A18 chip and some of the best colors I’ve seen from Apple in years, I’m still all about the Pro models. Once you go with 1TB storage and 120Hz ProMotion displays, it’s hard to go back.

This year, things are a little different. Ever since Apple introduced a Pro model, I’ve always gone for the smaller variant. After one year with a Plus model phone, I learned that I simply don’t care for large phones, so I never tried out a Pro Max. I’ve always just gawked at how humongous the size is, and this year, Apple went ahead and made it even bigger with a 6.9-inch display instead of 6.7 inches.

Recommended Videos

I have been spending some time with an iPhone 16 Pro Max, and while there’s one thing about it I love, another part of me can’t stand it.

Big phones are not meant for small hands

I’ve had every generation of iPhone so far, and one of my favorite models was the iPhone 5. For me, that 4-inch display was the perfect size for single-handed use, as I have petite hands. That’s why the first iPhone SE was a great compact phone, but the sequels that followed weren’t quite as perfect with the larger 4.7-inch display size.

Then, Apple moved to the 5.8-inch size with the iPhone X for a couple of years. I learned to manage one-handed use with that size, though it still required some finger gymnastics, but I put up with it. I was happy that Apple seemed to recognize the need for small phones when it introduced the mini size with the iPhone 12 and 13, but it sold so poorly that Apple replaced it with a large “Plus” model.

Apple eventually moved on to 6.1 inches as the standard “small” size while having a 6.7-inch display for the Plus and Pro Max. This year, the Pro Max got bumped up to 6.9 inches, which isn’t that big of a difference from the previous size.

But still, for someone like me with tiny hands, this is a behemoth of a phone, and I absolutely cannot use this one-handed at all unless I’m only scrolling through an app. When I hold the phone with one hand (typically from the bottom), the tip of my thumb barely reaches the middle of the bottom half of the screen. Reaching the top corners is impossible without two hands. And the phone’s weight causes fatigue in my hands (especially if my pinkie supports it from the bottom).

I can see why large phones like the iPhone 16 Pro Max appeal to those who are the opposite of me and have large hands, whereas the regular iPhone 16 Pro could be “too small.” But after spending time with an iPhone 16 Pro Max, my very first Pro Max model after all these years, I learned that I was right — it’s simply too big for me.

The battery life is great, though

I have to give credit where credit is due. The battery life on the iPhone 16 Pro Max has been fantastic. Out of the entire iPhone 16 line, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has the most battery, followed by the iPhone 16 Plus.

As someone who has been using the smaller Pro models for the past several years, I can definitely appreciate having a battery that can make it through the day and then some. It’s the same feeling I had when I went from an Apple Watch Series 5 to an Apple Watch Ultra.

My old iPhone 15 Pro, which I have had since launch day, already has a degraded battery that fell below the 90% threshold. That means I’ve been having to charge it up at some point in the middle of the day. I also have the regular iPhone 16 Pro, which appears to have better stamina with the battery, but the iPhone 16 Pro Max takes it to a whole different level. It’s like some of the larger Android phones I’ve tried, like the OnePlus 12 or Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Perhaps if I didn’t have trouble with such a large phone, the iPhone 16 Pro Max would be my personal device. The battery really is that good.

The Camera Control placement is wrong

One of the big selling points for the entire iPhone 16 lineup is the new Camera Control button, which is located at the bottom right of the frame on all models. A single press opens the Camera app (but you can change it if you want), another click captures your photo or starts recording, and you can do light presses and slide gestures to adjust various settings. The Camera Control button makes your iPhone 16 feel more like a standalone camera.

While I’ve tried using it on both the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the placement of the button itself is not practical. It’s even more of an issue with the Pro Max because of its larger size.

If Apple had just put the Camera Control a smidge lower on the frame, closer to the rounded corner, it would have felt more comfortable for landscape photos. When I use the camera in landscape orientation, my index finger is wrapped around the side. But with the current position of the Camera Control, I can’t reach it that way and need to obstruct part of the screen/viewfinder to press it.

Again, this issue isn’t just for the Pro Max model; it’s not great on the smaller Pro either. But the larger size of the iPhone 16 Pro Max just exacerbates the issue.

A powerful iPhone, but not for everyone

This is the first time I’ve used Apple’s large-size phone since the Plus versions, and while I love that extra battery life and seeing more on the display at once, the size just isn’t for me. Props to those who like the big size of the Pro Max, though! It’s just impossible for me to use it comfortably.

I am glad that Apple at least gives us a choice with the iPhone lineup. This year, there’s feature parity with both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. That means those who prefer the smaller size aren’t missing out on major features, unlike last year. Now, the choice just comes down to whether or not you want a big phone or a small phone — and that’s how it should be.