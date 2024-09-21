 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

I thought I’d love these two iOS 18 features, but I don’t

By
iPhone 15 Pro with iOS 18 lock screen.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Apple finally released iOS 18 to the public on September 16 after months of betas. It’s one of the biggest iOS updates in history, ushering in a new age of Apple Intelligence, more customization, RCS support, a new Photos app, and a lot more.

I didn’t use the iOS 18 betas, so the public release is the first time I’ve tried out all of the new features, minus Apple Intelligence (it’s coming in iOS 18.1 next month).

Recommended Videos

Though I’m excited to finally have the next major iOS update, I also can’t believe how bad some of the features I’ve been waiting months for actually are. Let me explain.

Related

Messy home screen customization

iPhone 15 Pro with iOS 18 Dark theme icons on home screen.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

One of the things I love about Android software is that it is highly customizable, especially the home screen. You can place apps and widgets anywhere you want without fuss.

After many years, Apple has finally added that kind of customization to the iOS home screen. With iOS 18, we can place our app icons and widgets anywhere on the home screen grid, and we can even change our Control Center layouts.

Except there’s a problem: it’s like iOS is fighting me every single time I try to make a change. It feels so very un-Apple-like in terms of how the whole experience has been the opposite of seamless.

Since iOS 14 let us change our app icons without jailbreak by using Shortcuts, I’ve had the same home screen for the past few years. That’s because I went through a lot of trouble with Shortcuts’ tedious process to have a mostly uniform look on my home screen. But I was eager to redo my entire home screen with iOS 18 and the new Dark theme for the icons, and I found the process to be rather clunky, to say the least.

It feels so very un-Apple-like in terms of how the whole experience has been the opposite of seamless.

Even though Apple made it possible to place your apps and widgets anywhere, even with spaces between them, it feels like an afterthought. When I drag an app out from search or the App Library and try to place it in the middle of an empty page, it will immediately go up to the top-left corner like the old days. And since it’s still grid-focused, you still have to adhere to that, so it’s not like you can just have an app or widget directly in the center of the home screen. It’s also impossible to have a 2 x 2 widget in the center, with one column of apps on the left or right. So it’s not exactly “anywhere” you want.

The new Control Center isn’t what I hoped for

iPhone 15 Pro with iOS 18 Control Center.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Similarly, though I like being able to customize the Control Center layout, it’s even worse. I had all the controls I wanted, but whenever I resized one or moved a control, everything else seemed to move somewhere else. The controls didn’t shift by one space, but just went wherever they pleased — it didn’t make any sense.

This happened multiple times, so whenever I tried to move something back to where I wanted it, everything else moved again. It was a never-ending, rage-inducing fight with iOS to get my Control Center how I wanted it to be.

Another thing I noticed is that if I have an app on the home screen for two Focus modes, it seems that iOS 18 doesn’t like that either. I have 1Password on my main home screen and also on my Work Focus mode. However, each time the Focus is enabled with my schedule, 1Password is nowhere to be found on my Work home screen. This has to be some kind of glitch, as I had no issues with this before on iOS 17.

So far, iOS 18 feels half-baked

Person holding an iPhone showing new home screen customization tools on iOS 18.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

I’m a little shocked at how bad the home screen and Control Center customization have been. Wasn’t this in beta for a few months? It just feels a bit, well, half-baked compared to what I’ve tried so far with the final release. I’m surprised that this implementation of the home screen and Control Center made it out of beta because it still feels like a beta.

That’s not to mention that iOS 18 is still missing a core part of the overall experience with Apple Intelligence. Apple Intelligence features will begin rolling out in iOS 18.1, which is currently in beta and scheduled to come out sometime in October. But considering how this is a big part of iOS 18 as a whole, my iPhone 15 Pro with iOS 18 right now feels incomplete.

I really hope that iOS 18.1 next month improves these things in addition to finally giving us Apple Intelligence. Otherwise, I guess I’ll refrain from making any further changes to my home screen and Control Center unless I feel like throwing my iPhone out the window.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
You can finally try one of iOS 18’s coolest AI features
A person holding an iPhone that shows an image.

Apple Intelligence, unveiled at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), is still under development nearly three months later. The only way to access some of its features before a public release is by downloading the latest iOS 18.1 developer beta and receiving an invitation from Apple.

Until now, most of Apple Intelligence's features available to individuals outside of Apple are related to writing and communication tools. With the third iOS 18.1 beta released earlier this week, Apple released a feature related to the Photos app.

Read more
The updated Safari app is Apple’s best-kept secret in iOS 18
Safari website homepage in iOS 18.

Safari, for all its quirks, still commands the lion’s share of web browsers on Apple products. But compared to what its rivals offer on Android, it also comes out as the laziest in terms of innovation.

With iOS 18, Apple is turning the AI knob to the max, and the ripple effects of that approach are reflected in the latest builds of iOS and iPadOS, as well. Much attention has also been paid to making the web browser more convenient.

Read more
The App Store is about to become optional on some iPhones
A photo of an Apple screen and a close-up of the App Store icon with three notifications on it.

Apple continues to change iOS to fall in line with directives from the EU, and the latest would have been unthinkable in the past. Apple will make the App Store a deletable app on iPhones and iPads located in the EU. The same applies to a series of other apps that would usually be considered core iOS apps that could not be deleted.

“The App Store, Messages, Photos, Camera, and Safari apps will now be deletable for users in the EU,” Apple wrote in a news update published on its Developer website, confirming which apps will be an option in the near future. At the moment, the App Store and some other Apple preinstalled apps can be removed from the Home Screen in iOS, but are only relegated to the App Library, with no option to delete the apps completely.

Read more