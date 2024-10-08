I tried dozens of iPhone 16 Pro cases. This is my favorite thin case

Any list of the best cases for the iPhone 16 includes a wide variety of styles and designs, so there’s something for everyone. For years, I’ve prioritized protection, used bigger cases, or gone completely naked with no case. Is that the best way, though?

To answer this question and for some content around the best cases, I tried out dozens of iPhone 16 Pro cases. Apple doesn’t make leather cases, so I tried out a range, including ones from Mujjo and Nomad. Apple offers a clear case, but there are tons more, including my favorite from ESR.

I decided to settle on one of these, but my favorite case has surprised me. Caseborne makes a range of thin cases under the Thinborne brand that pairs solid features and a stylish Aramid Fiber design in a supremely thin body. It’s so thin that I am a huge fan, and it’s now my go-to choice for every phone.

Putting the thin in Thinborne

If you want a thin case, there’s a strong chance you want something with as many features as possible but as thin as possible. Phone makers can’t beat physics when it comes to phone batteries, and case makers face the same problem with accessories.

The Thinborne answer is to prioritize the thickness of the case. There’s nothing worse than putting a beautiful phone inside a thick case, but Thinborne has a solution: Its cases are just 0.4mm thick and thin enough that it feels like you aren’t using a case.

This is the true definition of thin, and this case sets a standard that I want from every thin case.

Stylish and unique with one downside

There are other thin phone cases, but few feature a design as striking as this case’s Aramid Fiber finish. While using Aramid Fiber has a couple of key benefits, it also has one painful downside.

Aramid Fiber is a synthetic fiber with a unique molecular structure featuring long chains of polymer molecules. The bonded chains mean it is five times stronger than steel at the same weight and offers excellent toughness and resistance to wear and tear. It won’t protect against a drop, but for day-to-day usage, it’s ideal.

Plenty of companies make a thin case, but none as well as ThinBorne.

The Aramid Fiber material provides much-needed grip for your new iPhone 16 — especially the iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max — but has one key downside: It attracts and displays the prints and oils that transfer every time you touch it. This makes it harder to keep it looking clean, although many do disappear with a quick wipe using the back of your shirt.

Fewer sacrifices than you might expect

If you ask someone about the suitability of a 0.4-inch thick case, chances are they will say it’s missing most features prevalent in thicker cases. Aside from oil transfers and a lack of protection thanks to the super-slim design, the ThinBorne iPhone 16 case offers everything you would otherwise want from a case.

There’s a MagSafe coil on the inside, so it works with all of the best MagSafe accessories. Precision cutouts exist for the Camera Control button and the cameras on your iPhone. There are slits to ensure that it doesn’t cover or interfere with the network signal on your phone. The volume keys and Action Button are uncovered thanks to a carve-out area.

It’s the little details that make this case impressive, and the result is one of the nicest — and thinnest — cases you can buy for the iPhone 16 series. Plenty of case makers promote their ability to make a thin case, but few make it as well as this ThinBorne iPhone 16 case.

When I get a new phone, I know my first decision will already be made. I won’t have to hunt for a case; instead, ThinBorne has my money.

The Thinborne case for all iPhone 16 models is available for purchase now.