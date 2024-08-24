How I turned my iPad Air into a great work machine for just $90

The Apple iPad Air (2024) is a brilliant all-rounder, and I find working on it to be just as convenient and fast as working on my MacBook Air M1. However, I’ve been put off really recommending it as a “laptop alternative” because the Magic Keyboard accessory costs so much. It’s $300 for the 11-inch or $350 for the 12.9-inch version, so surely I could come up with a way to reduce the price but not my productivity?

I set out to do precisely that, and in the process, I turned my iPad Air into a lovely work machine — all for just $90. Here’s how I did it.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard is brilliant

Before I get too much into it, I should preface this by saying that if you don’t care about money, then the Magic Keyboard is a brilliant purchase. I still have the one I bought for my iPad Pro (2020), and miraculously, Apple hasn’t changed the design, so it also fits the latest iPad Air. I used the iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard instead of a laptop for a couple of years and it worked superbly. The typing experience is practically faultless, and because the base is solid, you can rest it on your lap rather than rely solely on a desk, just like a proper laptop.

In the four years I’ve had the Magic Keyboard, it has only suffered from one problem. The right-hand Shift key has come loose from its fixings and annoyingly flaps around. It still works, but I can see where one of the tiny locating clips has snapped off underneath. I don’t know how it happened; otherwise, the case looks in surprisingly good condition, given the amount of time it has spent in and out of bags at different venues over the past years.

This means I consider the Magic Keyboard a good investment, provided you’ll use it a lot. The problem comes when it’s only going to be used occasionally, and you don’t want to use only the touchscreen keyboard, as it adds a considerable amount to the price of the iPad Air. I’ve found a cheaper option that does compromise a little on convenience, but you’re going to increase versatility and be able to work quickly and happily on the tablet, yet only spend $90. Yes, $90, and that’s going to get you a case and a keyboard.

A fantastic keyboard for just $40

The keyboard is the most important accessory, and I’ve found one that’s excellent. I’ve been a fan of Keychron’s keyboards for a while, and I consider the old Keychron K3 to be a great partner for the Apple iPad. However, the Keychron B1 Pro is a better choice for this use case. This incredible ultra-low-profile keyboard with chiclet keys is perfect for mobile use as it’s so light — just 425 grams — and its footprint is barely longer than the iPad itself. I’ve carried it around in my bag without ever feeling like I’ve got a keyboard in there.

It connects to the iPad Air using Bluetooth, and you can link up to three different devices and happily swap between them, making it a versatile companion. I’ve had it synced to my Mac Mini M1 and have used it at home before switching it to my iPad Air when I leave the house. The Bluetooth connection has been faultless. It takes just moments to set up and automatically reconnect, and I haven’t charged the battery since it arrived a few months ago despite daily use for multiple hours.

Every article I’ve written since around April has been typed using the Keychron B1 Pro, whether it’s linked to my iPad or Mac Mini, and I’ve found it comfortable and accurate. The plastic body does make it feel a little cheap (because it is) compared to my usual Logitec MX Keys Mini keyboard, but it has never put me off using it. There’s no backlight, which may frustrate some, but the keys are full size, it is fully customizable with Keychron’s software for macros and shortcuts, and it works with Mac OS, Windows, and Linux. Plus, it comes with a Bluetooth receiver dongle in the box in case you need it. For $40, it’s an absolute bargain.

What about the case?

I mentioned the compromise in convenience earlier. While the Keychron B1 Pro is a multifunction buy (it can be used with other devices, too, unlike the Magic Keyboard), it’s not attached to the iPad, so you need some kind of case. There are dozens, if not hundreds, of folio-style cases that keep the iPad upright in front of you, but I’ve been using the Zagg Crystal Palace folio case, which costs $50 for the 11-inch version or $60 for the 12.9-inch version.

I chose it because I like the transparent rear cover, which lets the color of the iPad show through. It also has a built-in holder for the Apple Pencil if you have one. It increases convenience this way, making up for the fact the keyboard isn’t attached to it or the tablet. It isn’t very heavy, it’s well-made, and the magnetic folding front cover hasn’t collapsed once. I do find the angle a little too extreme for some conditions, and of course, the combination of the Crystal Palace case and Keychron B1 Pro can’t be used on your lap. The upside is that the pair together cost just $90 compared to $300.

The B1 Pro keyboard is surprisingly thin at 14mm, but it is quite thick when held together with the iPad Air. However, its low weight means the whole package with the Zagg case is 2.4 pounds. The iPad Air with the Magic Keyboard weighs 2.3 pounds, so there isn’t much difference here. Yes, it’s a compromise, but if it’s not going to be in constant use, this may be a sacrifice you’re willing to make when such significant cost savings are involved.

A winning combination

I’ve used this combo for a few months, and aside from not being able to use my lap once in a while and having to carry a separate keyboard, it turns the iPad into a surprisingly capable work machine for me. You could inevitably find a much cheaper case than the Zagg Crystal Palace if you wanted to shave costs even more, but I don’t think you should pass the Keychron B1 Pro by in any hunt for a Magic Keyboard alternative. The typing experience is superb for the price.

My work demands are pretty simple, and the iPad Air (2024) has more than enough performance and battery life to cope with them, but I can’t use the touchscreen keyboard for anything more than just the basics. The Magic Keyboard is a great product, but it is an extravagance, and I’ve rarely missed it using these two products that are yours for less than a third of its price.