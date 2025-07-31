I used the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and Razr 2025. This budget foldable is best

I’m a big fan of the best folding phones, but even the most affordable flagship foldable costs over $1,000. The answer? According to Motorola — and now Samsung — it’s to launch a more affordable version of the flagship flip phone at a lower price, but which one is better?

Motorola has launched a cheaper version of its flagship flip phone for several years, but until now, it was the only affordable flip phone available in the US. In most markets, it was the only affordable flip phone available, especially since many of the best phone makers have delayed or canceled their most recent flip phone launches. The Razr 2025 is the latest in this lineup, and an excellent phone that left me surprised.

Samsung has taken an alternative approach and waited until the seventh-generation Flip to launch a budget folding phone. Its solution? Take the Galaxy Z Flip 6, tweak a few specifications, and launch it at a reduced price. The FE philosophy has worked so far, but how does the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE stack up against its chief competition?

At the core, both phone makers take the same approach: reuse the features and components used in previous generations of the folding phone to reduce the price. Which phone maker does it better? I tested both phones, and it turns out that the answer is more complicated than I expected.

Two similar takes on the same problem

The Razr 2025 costs $799.99 — versus $1299.99 for the flagship Razr Ultra 2025 — while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE costs $899.99, versus $1,099.99 for the Galaxy Z Flip 7. There’s a sizable delta between the two Razr models, so Motorola has a North America-exclusive Razr Plus 2025 that’s essentially identical to last year’s Razr Plus 2024.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Moto Razr 2025 Dimensions Unfolded: 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm

Folded: 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9 mm Unfolded: 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm

Folded: 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9 mm Main Display 6.7-inch Foldable AMOLED 2X

1080 x 2640 pixels, 426 ppi

120Hz, HDR10+, 2600 nits 6.9-inch Foldable LTPO

1080 x 2640 pixels, 413 ppi

120Hz, HDR10+, 3000 nits Cover Display 3.4-inch Super AMOLED

60Hz, 2600 nits, 306 ppi

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 3.6-inch AMOLED, 413ppi

90Hz, HDR10+, 1700nits,

Gorilla Glass Victus Cameras Main: 50MP, f/1.8, 1.0µm, OIS

Uw: 12MP, 123°, f/2.2, 1.12µm

Selfie: 10MP, f/2.2, 1.22µm Main: 50MP, f/1.7, 0.8µm, OIS

Uw: 13MP, 120°, f/2.2, 1.12µm

Selfie: 32MP, f/2.4, 0.7µm Performance Exynos 2400

8GB RAM

128GB / 256GB Storage MediaTek 7400X

8GB RAM

256GB Storage Battery 4,000 mAh

25W wired, 15W wireless 4,500 mAh

30W wired, 15W wireless Price $899.99 $799.99 Colors Black, White Blue, White, Green, Pink

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and Razr 2025 both reduce specs in certain areas that don’t have as large an impact as other areas, including the performance, camera, battery, and even the front display. There are many similarities between the two phones, but each phone maker has focused on different features to help its budget foldable stand out.

The Razr 2025 has a better Cover Screen

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has the same 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display found on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and prior generations, but not the full 4.1-inch Cover Display found on the new Galaxy Z Flip 7. It features a folder-like design, and Samsung has opted to treat the front screen like a more advanced smartwatch. If you want a tailored experience, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is fairly capable, and the Good Lock app can further extend the front screen’s capabilities.

The biggest complaint with Samsung’s flip phones to date has largely been thanks to Motorola and its approach to the Razr. The Razr 2025 features a 3.6-inch AMOLED display that’s functionally identical — in features and experience — to the 4-inch display used by the more premium Razrs. The key highlight? Motorola’s optimized Cover Screen experience.

The front display on the Razr 2025 is effectively a small Android phone, and it’s ideal if you’ve always wanted a small phone that gets bigger when needed. There’s a range of optimized widgets, a series of fun games tailored to the front screen, the ability to read and reply to any notification, and the option to run any app on the front screen as well. The Razr 2025 easily wins this.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has a better camera

On paper, both devices have nearly identical cameras, but in practice, I’m surprised by the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE camera. I didn’t expect this as I enjoy using the Razr 2025 cameras, but it’s no contest: the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has a much better camera.

I briefly tested both cameras side-by-side and individually, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE consistently takes better photos in all conditions, including at higher zoom lengths. Neither phone features a telephoto lens, but both use in-sensor cropping on the 50MP camera to offer a 2x optical-like zoom.

Both phones also offer 4x and 10x digital zoom options, and here the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE’s overall photo is more vivid and detailed than the Razr 2025. Both phones allow you to use the front screen as a viewfinder to take selfies with the main cameras, and each has quick ways to launch the camera to take advantage of this unique form factor.

Both phones have easy ways to launch the camera, but do so with mixed results. The Razr 2025 lets you launch the camera with a double twist of the phone, but there’s a slightly noticeable lag when launching the camera in this mode. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE requires you to double-press the power button to launch the camera, and while there’s still a brief delay, it’s less than with the Razr 2025.

Performance and design are a mixed bag

The lag and brief delays are likely due to the processor choice. Both companies opted not to use a flagship processor, but to use a more affordable 4nm processor paired with 8GB of RAM; the Dimensity 7400X powers the Razr 2025, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE uses Samsung’s Exynos 2400 processor.

Both phones offer similar performance, but the Razr 2025 proves to be somewhat less. Neither sets a benchmark for performance, but both provide a good enough experience. However, if you’re used to flagship performance, you will likely be disappointed.

Design is another area where the two phones are similar but uniquely different. If you want a phone that stands out with unique color choices, the Razr 2025 is unbeatable. However, this comes at a cost: the Razr 2025 doesn’t feature flat sides like the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, so it can’t stand upright on its own. That said, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is only available in black and white, an area that I think Samsung should have done considerably better.

The Razr 2025 has better battery life

The last key area of comparison is the battery, and here the Razr 2025 is better, but it’s fairly close. The Razr 2025 features a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has a 4,000 mAh battery with 25W wired charging and the same wireless charging.

In my testing, the Razr 2025 has better overall battery life. Samsung’s budget foldable lasts about a day of usage, similar to the base Galaxy S25, but the Razr 2025 is in a class of its own: the Razr 2025 battery is on par with the Razr Ultra 2025, and better than most non-flip phones.

Which should you buy?

The answer is complicated, as it firmly depends on what you prioritize. I prefer most things about the Razr 2025, especially the vibrant Razr 2025 colors — of which, this lime green is my favorite — but the camera and performance on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE have swayed my opinion considerably.

If you want excellent battery life, solid performance, and a fun Cover Screen experience, the Razr 2025 is unmatched. However, if the camera is the most important thing — and that’s entirely possible — then the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is probably the better purchase, but only if the camera is your sole criterion; if you want a good camera, but also want excellent battery life, then the Razr 2025 is the better purchase.