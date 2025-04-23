If you don’t buy the Google Pixel 9a today, you probably never should

Tonight at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, something changes. You quit getting $100 in Google Store credit if you buy the Google Pixel 9a via the Google Store. That’s pretty big, as the credit can pull off a big chunk of the price of the next budget Google phone you buy. Google’s Pixel 9a costs just $499 for its most affordable 128GB version, and you can bring its price down to as low as $99 with a good trade-in phone, all before you get the $100 in credits. It’s a really enticing offer that just ends in less than 12 hours.

The question becomes this: If you aren’t willing to buy the Google Pixel 9a today, when will you ever be willing to buy it? The answer is “probably never.” There will be another budget phone on your radar by the time you get around to it. So, if you really do want to buy the Google Pixel 9a, save $100 (effectively making the $499 just $399) and get up to $400 in trade-in credits, be sure to tap the button below. Or, keep reading for a refresher on why you wanted this phone in the first place.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 9a

The Google Pixel 9a is the budget sibling of the Google Pixel 9 and Google Pixel 9 Pro, bringing a new generation of features and design to the Pixel phone while also maintaining an affordable price. As pointed out in our Google Pixel 9a review, the phone has a flat rear panel as a result of its recessed camera panel, giving it a unique look and feel. Its processor is the Google Tensor G4, bearing the same name you’ll find in the other Pixel 9 era phones, but it has 8GB of RAM as opposed to 12GB. If you’re used to budget-tier phones, this will feel fine and possibly even super fast for the activities you’re used to doing on the phone. Our reviewer played Asphalt Legends: Unite (and I’m clearly seeing some MtG: Arena, too) without difficulty.

Perhaps the key line of the review is as follows: “All-too-often the base phone gets a recommendation with the caveat you’d be wise to spend the extra to get the next model up, but that’s not the case with the Pixel 9a.” We find this to be a good phone, and not just the budget variation of a good phone.

