I’m worried Google is going to ruin the Pixel 9 lineup

The Google Pixel 9 family is here, and it consists of four phones: the base model Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. That’s quite a beefy lineup that Google dropped this year, especially when they all have 12GB to 16GB RAM and the new Tensor G4 chip for all the AI goodies.

But then Google makes things a bit more complicated, as there’s the more budget-friendly Google Pixel 8a that came out a few months ago and the fact that it’s still selling the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and even the Pixel 7a. Rumor has it that there will be a Pixel 9a sometime next year, as Google has typically released a more budget-friendly Pixel phone halfway through the product cycle.

But at this point, is a Pixel 9a necessary? With four new phones that just dropped, I think the Pixel A-series is no longer needed. Here’s why.

Things are already confusing

The Pixel 9 lineup has been one of my favorites of 2024. I thoroughly enjoyed using the Pixel 9 camera, and the Pixel 9 Pro is basically the Pro phone I’ve wanted for years. Those who want a larger Pro phone have the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is an option for those who want a folding phone

The Pixel 9 series on its own is great. However, we need to look at what Google currently sells on its official store, in addition to the Pixel 9 line. We have the Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 7a. The Pixel 7a costs $499 and is a year and a half old at this point. The Pixel 8 is $699 and the Pixel 8 Pro is $999, and both are almost a year old. The Pixel 8a is $499 and just came out a few months ago.

The Pixel 9 is $799, the Pixel 9 Pro is $999, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is $1,099, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is $1,799.

There are a lot of similar price points at the moment, and truth be told, the prices of everything seem all over the place. Why pick a Pixel 7a when you can get a Pixel 8a for the same price? But really, you could just get the Pixel 8 for $100 more. However, the base model Pixel 9 will have much better features than both of those for just $300 more. Then why stop there when you can get the smaller Pixel 9 Pro for another $200?

Again, I think the Pixel 9 lineup is fantastic, and it’s definitely one of the best Pixel launches I’ve seen. But Google needs to stop selling the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and even the Pixel 7a. At this point, it just doesn’t make sense to keep them in the lineup.

The Pixel 9a would make it worse

A leak from late last month seems to show what could potentially be the Pixel 9a. From the leaked photo of the Pixel 9a, it will sport the flat edges of the current Pixel 9 lineup but also shrink the camera island and make it sit flush with the rear glass. While some of my colleagues don’t like this design at all, I think it looks interesting. After all, I miss the days when camera modules weren’t gigantic and when phones didn’t wobble when trying to lay them flat on a surface.

But despite liking the cool look, I feel like a Pixel 9a wouldn’t bring much to the table. After all, the Pixel 9 is still an excellent phone despite being the base model, and it has a fantastic 50MP primary camera and 48MP ultrawide lens.

Based on what we’ve seen, the Pixel 9a would have a dual camera setup, too, but perhaps smaller sensors due to the flush camera bump. Is lowering the camera spec to save some money really necessary? By the time a Pixel 9a comes out, I’m also pretty sure you could get some fantastic deals on the base Pixel 9, considering that the prices of Pixels often fluctuate because of trade-in deals and sales, unlike the iPhone.

Since the Pixel 9 family already has four phones in the lineup, is a fifth “inexpensive” option really needed at this point? I believe it would make the lineup more complicated than it needs to be, and it’s always been hard to recommend the cheap Pixel phone anyway.

The Pixel 9 series is fine the way it is right now, as there is something for everyone. Give us more options, but without overdoing it.