Impressive OnePlus 13T display specs announced ahead of launch

OnePlus China President Li Jie has unveiled the display specifications for the OnePlus 13T, which will launch tomorrow, April 24. This news comes from Android Headlines.

The mid-year refresh will feature a 6.32-inch flat OLED panel with 1.5K resolution (2640 x 1216) and 460 PPI. The display supports 10-bit colors, an adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate, a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and multiple HDR formats, including HDR10+, HDR Vivid, and Dolby Vision.

Enhanced touch features include Rain Touch 2.0, Glove Touch, and Lingxi Touch for improved precision. OnePlus’ proprietary P2 display chip powers eye protection features such as Mingmu Eye Protection 2.0 and full-brightness DC dimming to reduce eye strain. These specs make the OnePlus 13T ideally suited for mobile gaming.

Previously, OnePlus confirmed its newest phone would include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. Inside is a 6,260mAh battery with 90W wired charging. The rear camera system will feature two 50MP sensors: a wide-angle and a telephoto with 2x optical and 4x ‘lossless’ zoom.

The OnePlus 13T will be available in three colors: Cloud Ink Black, Heart Beating Pink, and Morning Mist Gray.

As noted earlier this month, OnePlus’ “T” phones are typically a mid-cycle refresh of the earlier model, usually tweaking the specs to enhance performance. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case for the OnePlus 13T in relation to the flagship OnePlus 13.

Both the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13T are high-performance smartphones, but they exhibit notable differences, especially in their display and camera configurations. The OnePlus 13 has a larger 6.82-inch QHD+ AMOLED display that boasts a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels, delivering exceptionally sharp visuals. In terms of cameras, the OnePlus 13 features a versatile triple-camera setup with three 50MP lenses: a wide lens, a periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an ultrawide lens.