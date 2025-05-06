 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Instacart wants its new app to be a must-have for parties

By
Instacart app on iPhone.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Alexa, play “Don’t Stop The Party” by Pitbull for Fizz, the newest food-delivery app from Instacart. The grocery-delivery platform has launched the app it’s pushing to be a must-have for parties, especially parties hosted by Gen Z and Millennials 21 and older.

Instacart launched Fizz on Tuesday to make ordering drinks and snacks for parties and get-togethers a group effort. How that works is, if you’re hosting a party for any occasion, like the NBA Championship game, the Fourth of July, or Halloween, you can invite guests to your Fizz cart by dropping a link into your group chat and have each of them pay for their contributions to the party, such as chips, dip, soda, charcuterie meats, healthy snacks, beer, and non-alcoholic drinks. Once the cart is filled with everything you need, you can have those drinks and snacks delivered immediately or schedule the delivery for a certain time with a $5 flat delivery fee and then place the order. However, you need to show your ID to the delivery driver if your order actually includes alcohol.

Recommended Videos

Guests don’t need to have the Fizz app downloaded onto their phone to add food and drinks to the party cart. They also don’t need to choose which store to get the food from like Instacart does; the app chooses the best store that’s in close proximity to the party’s address. Buying drinks earns you coupons called “snack bucks,” allowing you to get discounts on future snack purchases.

Group orders on Fizz.
Instacart

According to a report from TechCrunch, Instacart’s chief product officer Daniel Danker said the idea for Fizz bubbled up after noticing a generational gap in the way people gather for social events. For example, Boomer and Gen X party hosts would pay for all the food they choose to serve, whereas Millennial and Gen Z party hosts split the cost among their friends and family and take everyone’s dietary needs (and restrictions) into consideration.

Related

Fizz is only available to download in 30 states, including California Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, and Washington, as well as some parts of Louisiana, New Mexico, and Nevada. When the app will become available in the rest of the U.S. is currently unknown.

Editors’ Recommendations

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Topics
Cristina Alexander
Cristina Alexander
Gaming/Mobile Writer
Cristina Alexander is a gaming and mobile writer at Digital Trends. She blends fair coverage of games industry topics that…
Vivo’s new flagship will have a stunning camera, but you probably can’t get it
The new Vivo X200 Ultra.

Vivo has just announced the upcoming launch of its new flagship, the Vivo X200 Ultra. By the sound of it so far, it could end up rivaling some of the best smartphones. We now have an official release date for the device, but there's one problem: Getting one in the U.S. could be tricky.

The news comes directly from Vivo's product manager Han Bo Xiao, and it was later shared by Notebookcheck. There's been a flurry of leaks surrounding the upcoming Vivo X200 Ultra, but now, the device has an official release date. It's coming to the Chinese market on April 21, and it'll be joined by several other new releases, including the Vivo X200s, the Vivo Pad 5 Pro, the Vivo Pad SE, and the Vivo Watch 5.

Read more
New foldable Motorola Razr Plus leak suggests it’s gunning for the Galaxy Z Flip
Leaked render image of the Motorola Razr 2025 Plus 60 Ultra.

The Motorola Razr Plus has already leaked more than once ahead of its 2025 expected arrival and now it's popped up again.

It appears that the new foldable smartphone from Moto is very much gunning for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Read more
Visible launches a new phone plan that will have you rethinking your carrier
Verizon logo on a smartphone screen in a dark room and a finger touching it.

Visible by Verizon just launched a new plan that will have you considering whether it's time to switch carriers or not. The average person pays roughly $150 a month for their phone bill, but what if you could drop that down to as little as $25 per line while keeping unlimited data, spam detection, and so much more? It would be hard to pass up, and that's exactly what Visible has planned.

Visible by Verizon offers lower-cost alternatives to traditional phone plans. It has three options, starting at $25 per month for the Visible tier, $35 for the Visible+ tier, and $45 for the Visible+ Pro tier. All three plans offer unlimited data, talk, and text on 5G networks, automatic spam detection, and even smartwatch service for an extra $10 per month. Each plan also includes unlimited hotspot data, international calls to the US and Mexico, and several other perks.

Read more