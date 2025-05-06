Instacart wants its new app to be a must-have for parties

Alexa, play “Don’t Stop The Party” by Pitbull for Fizz, the newest food-delivery app from Instacart. The grocery-delivery platform has launched the app it’s pushing to be a must-have for parties, especially parties hosted by Gen Z and Millennials 21 and older.

Instacart launched Fizz on Tuesday to make ordering drinks and snacks for parties and get-togethers a group effort. How that works is, if you’re hosting a party for any occasion, like the NBA Championship game, the Fourth of July, or Halloween, you can invite guests to your Fizz cart by dropping a link into your group chat and have each of them pay for their contributions to the party, such as chips, dip, soda, charcuterie meats, healthy snacks, beer, and non-alcoholic drinks. Once the cart is filled with everything you need, you can have those drinks and snacks delivered immediately or schedule the delivery for a certain time with a $5 flat delivery fee and then place the order. However, you need to show your ID to the delivery driver if your order actually includes alcohol.

Guests don’t need to have the Fizz app downloaded onto their phone to add food and drinks to the party cart. They also don’t need to choose which store to get the food from like Instacart does; the app chooses the best store that’s in close proximity to the party’s address. Buying drinks earns you coupons called “snack bucks,” allowing you to get discounts on future snack purchases.

According to a report from TechCrunch, Instacart’s chief product officer Daniel Danker said the idea for Fizz bubbled up after noticing a generational gap in the way people gather for social events. For example, Boomer and Gen X party hosts would pay for all the food they choose to serve, whereas Millennial and Gen Z party hosts split the cost among their friends and family and take everyone’s dietary needs (and restrictions) into consideration.

Fizz is only available to download in 30 states, including California Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, and Washington, as well as some parts of Louisiana, New Mexico, and Nevada. When the app will become available in the rest of the U.S. is currently unknown.