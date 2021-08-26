  1. Mobile

Why is Instagram flooded with ‘nah he tweakin’ comments?

By

The hottest thing on Instagram tonight isn’t Kim Kardashian’s latest photo. It’s a comment. And not something one person said; it’s a simple phrase that’s plastered across every high-profile account by seemingly thousands of accounts: “nah he tweakin”.

An Instagram post from The Rock
@therock

Go to any high-follower account on Instagram and look at its latest post. You’ll see a dozen, or perhaps hundreds, of different accounts posting “nah he tweakin” all the way down the thread. As far as I can tell, nobody has any idea why.

The first thought here is that this is a coordinated bot attack, for some reason. But that’s a bit of a stretch, as it’s not exactly clear what this could do for a bot leader — and it’d require considerable resources to run this many accounts, which certainly isn’t free. Could it be a small number of bots, quickly turning into a social phenomenon with lots of hangers-on joining for fun?

This has quickly left Instagram and flooded onto Reddit and Twitter … and likely every other corner of the internet. This’ll be tomorrow’s biggest thing, I’m sure.

