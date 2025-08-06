Instagram is finally rolling out the feature you’ve been waiting for

Earlier this year, Instagram was spotted testing a new repost feature that would let users to… well… reshare a post or video they liked and wanted the rest of their followers to see, as well. The idea is not too different from what users have been doing on platforms such as X since 2016. Today, the repost feature on Instagram has gone official, under a new name, of course.

While watching a Reel, you will now see a new repost icon on the right edge of the screen, sandwiched between the comment and message options. The icon will also show the number of times it has been reshared, just like the number of comments, likes, and DMs attracted by a post.

The repost tool will be available for static posts, as well. For such content, the repost control will be positioned under the post, alongside the rest of the engagement controls. Instagram, in the true spirit of “taking inspiration” from rival platforms such as X, will also let you add your thoughts to a repost using a small bubble.

Think of quote tweets, but now on Instagram. Whatever you muse about a repost will appear on the left side of the screen, with your profile picture and a text bubble over it. The design is familiar with the notes that appear in the DMs section of Instagram, sitting underneath the Stories carousel.

How does reposting on Instagram work?

But that’s not where the inspiration stops. When someone opens your Instagram profile page, they will see a dedicated feed for all the content you have reposted. Meta says it’s also an opportunity for content creators to gain more visibility.

“Reposts are credited to the original poster. If you’re a creator, this means that if your content is reposted by someone else, it may be recommended to that person’s followers, even if those people don’t follow you,” says the company.

Competitive xerox… at its Meta best

In addition to reposts, Instagram is also drawing some “inspiration” from Snapchat. Again. To that end, the platform is adding a new tool called Instagram Map. This one allows users to share their locations with their friends, and also check out what others are posting from different locations within a map view. Not everyone is a fan of this copycat approach, and for good reasons.

Coming back to Instagram’s latest feature, it is turned off by default, and you must opt in for location sharing to broadcast your whereabouts. You will have the option of sharing the location with mutuals, Close Friends, and only selected friends. Users will also have the option to block location sharing from certain spots, and also restrict selected accounts from viewing it, somewhat like WhatsApp status updates.

The map view will show all kinds of content, such as reels, posts, and stories, and will be visible for a span of 24 hours from the time it was originally shared. Finally, Instagram is also adding a new feature called Friends that will appear as a dedicated tab in the Reels hub, where you can see all the content with interaction from your friends and online acquaintances.