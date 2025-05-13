iOS 18.5 arrives as Apple edges closer to big iOS 19 reveal

Apple has released iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5, the latest software updates for its iPhone and iPad models. As the version numbers suggest, Apple is gradually getting closer to the announcement of iOS 19, which will almost certainly be one of the main topics during its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) keynote which takes place on June 9. In the meantime, here’s what you need to know about iOS and iPadOS 18.5.

Apple iPhone and iPad owners can check their devices for the update now by opening the Settings app, tapping General, and then Software Update. If iOS 18.5 or iPadOS 18.5 is available, it’ll show up here and you only need to follow the instructions to install it. What will you find once it’s all up and running?



This isn’t a big software update, so don’t expect to spot any major alterations. Likely the most obvious will be a new wallpaper in Apple’s 2025 Pride collection, which follows the recent release of a special Pride 2025-themed Sport Band for the Apple Watch. If you’re a parent and your child has an iPhone, you’ll receive a notification when the Screen Time passcode is used, provided both devices have iOS 18.5 installed.

There are various security and bug fixes included, and also some updates which apply to satellite connectivity features from different carriers on the iPhone 13 series. Regardless of the amount of features included in the update, it’s always recommended you install updates due to the security fixes and other behind-the-scenes alterations which keep your device secure and working optimally.

Apple’s iOS 18.5 software is compatible with all iPhone models released after the iPhone XS, which was launched in 2018, while iPadOS 18.5 is available for the third generation 13-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro onwards, the first generation 11-inch iPad Pro onwards, the third generation iPad Air onwards, the seventh generation iPad onwards, and finally the fifth generation iPad Mini onwards. The iOS 18.5 release follows iOS 18.4, which arrived in March.