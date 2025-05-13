 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

iOS 18.5 arrives as Apple edges closer to big iOS 19 reveal

By
The iOS 18.5 update waiting on an iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Apple has released iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5, the latest software updates for its iPhone and iPad models. As the version numbers suggest, Apple is gradually getting closer to the announcement of iOS 19, which will almost certainly be one of the main topics during its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) keynote which takes place on June 9. In the meantime, here’s what you need to know about iOS and iPadOS 18.5.

Apple iPhone and iPad owners can check their devices for the update now by opening the Settings app, tapping General, and then Software Update. If iOS 18.5 or iPadOS 18.5 is available, it’ll show up here and you only need to follow the instructions to install it. What will you find once it’s all up and running?

This isn’t a big software update, so don’t expect to spot any major alterations. Likely the most obvious will be a new wallpaper in Apple’s 2025 Pride collection, which follows the recent release of a special Pride 2025-themed Sport Band for the Apple Watch. If you’re a parent and your child has an iPhone, you’ll receive a notification when the Screen Time passcode is used, provided both devices have iOS 18.5 installed. 

Recommended Videos

There are various security and bug fixes included, and also some updates which apply to satellite connectivity features from different carriers on the iPhone 13 series. Regardless of the amount of features included in the update, it’s always recommended you install updates due to the security fixes and other behind-the-scenes alterations which keep your device secure and working optimally. 

Related

Apple’s iOS 18.5 software is compatible with all iPhone models released after the iPhone XS, which was launched in 2018, while iPadOS 18.5 is available for the third generation 13-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro onwards, the first generation 11-inch iPad Pro onwards, the third generation iPad Air onwards, the seventh generation iPad onwards, and finally the fifth generation iPad Mini onwards. The iOS 18.5 release follows iOS 18.4, which arrived in March.

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…

Editors’ Recommendations

Apple iPhone owners urged to download new update now as a security must
An iPhone showing the Apple Password app.

The new iPhone software update, iOS 18.4, could be more critical than is being talked about when it comes to security.

While there are lots of new features added in the latest release, out yesterday, what's less talked about is the 62 security updates and fixes that roll out with this version. Some are quite serious.

Read more
iOS 18.4 is here already and it’s bringing these new emoji
iOS 18 logo on the iPhone 16 Pro

Apple has already released the latest iOS 18.4 update and it's available to download and install now.

Why would you want to do that? Well there are a whole host of new additions, but, surely eight brand new emoji are enough of a draw on their own.

Read more
iPad Pro with next-gen M5 silicon could arrive later this year
Magic Keyboard and iPad Pro.

It seems tablets are increasingly becoming the unofficial launch testbed for Apple’s next-gen silicon. The 2024 iPad Pro marked the debut of Apple’s M4 chip, ahead of its appearance inside the Mac hardware.
Carrying forward the torch, the next iPad Pro refresh could be “one of the first devices” to get a M5 series processor. According to Bloomberg, the next-gen iPad Pro has progressed into the advanced stages of internal testing. Moreover, it is expected to hit the shelves later this year, likely in the Fall season.
Apple gave the M4 series refresh to the Mac lineup, including the MacBook Air, Pro, and Studio models, earlier this year. The M4 Pro and M4 Max processors were only introduced late last year, so it seems increasingly plausible that the baseline M5 would arrive later this year, followed by its Pro, Max, or Ultra variants.
Given the “freshness” status of the current Mac hardware, the upcoming iPad Pro seems like the first candidate to get a taste of the next-gen M5 processor. “The new versions of that model, code-named J817, J818, J820 and J821, are in late testing within Apple and on track for production in the second half of this year,” adds the report.
What to expect from M5 iPad Pro?

Starting with the design , Apple is not expected to make any notable changes, given the company’s history. The iPad Pro got a major design overhaul in 2024, embracing a super-sleek look, one fewer camera, and a new keyboard accessory to go with it.
As far as the silicon goes, the M5 series will reportedly be based on the 3nm process and built atop ARM’s next-gen CPU architecture. In addition to the 2025 iPad Pro, Apple is also expected to launch new MacBook Pro models later this year, armed with an M5-tier processor.

Read more