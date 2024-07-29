 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

It looks like iOS 18’s most exciting feature has been delayed

By
Screenshots of Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.
Apple

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the most anticipated new feature of iOS 18 won’t appear when originally planned. Instead, Apple Intelligence is expected to see a delayed launch.

Apple Intelligence, announced at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, was supposed to be the centerpiece of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 Sequoia. Initially, Apple was expected to allow iPhone developers to begin testing at least some of the components of this all-encompassing AI feature in a future iOS 18 beta this summer. Now, however, Apple is pushing this off to iOS 18.1. As a result, the public may not see the first parts of Apple Intelligence until October or later.

Recommended Videos

This news means the public will see the first version of iOS 18 released in September alongside the new iPhone 16 handsets. Weeks later, iOS 18.1 will be released, including at least some Apple Intelligence features announced at WWDC.

Gurman stated that Apple’s progress on Intelligence tools is slightly slower than anticipated. However, developers will soon get their first look at Apple Intelligence, as the first beta versions of iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 will be released sometime next week.

Examples of how iOS 18's home screen can be customized.
Apple

This is an odd release schedule, meaning there will be two beta versions of iOS 18.x in the wild — the latest beta version of iOS 18.0, and the first beta version of iOS 18.1.

The new iPhone 16 handsets, which are expected to include the regular iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, will almost certainly launch with iOS 18, not iOS 18.1.

Apple Intelligence will likely run on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series when available. It contains AI tools for writing, focus, communication, and imagery. It also includes a more intelligent Siri, Apple’s voice assistant. It should be noted that parts of Apple Intelligence were never expected to launch with the first version of iOS 18.0, and some weren’t expected to be revealed until the beginning of 2025.

Software delays are not uncommon for companies like Apple. However, in this instance, it will be interesting to see how the delay of Apple Intelligence will impact early sales of the iPhone 16. Previously, we mentioned that Apple has high hopes for the new iPhone 16 series, expecting it to boost slowing iPhone sales from earlier in the year.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
One of iOS 18’s coolest features just got even better
An iPhone home screen with iOS 18.

In June, we told you how Apple had updated the built-in flashlight’s interface in iOS 18. The latest iOS 18 beta 3 update includes further enhancements to the flashlight UI, making it more attractive and user-friendly.

TechCrunch explains that in the iOS 18 beta 3, the flashlight design now includes a curved line to indicate both the width of the beam and its brightness. The UI also now includes a dotted, curved line at the top to indicate the flashlight’s peak intensity mark. These latest flashlight changes are minor, and it's unclear whether they will be included in the final version of iOS 18. However, the changes demonstrate that Apple intends to revitalize a feature originally introduced in 2013.

Read more
The iPhone 16 might be a bigger upgrade than we thought
Green iPhone 15 showing home screen.

The iPhone 16 is due for some big upgrades if the latest rumors are to be believed. According to CTEE (per AppleInsider), Apple is planning on putting the latest and greatest A18 chip in both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models, which would close the performance gap that’s typically existed between devices in the lineup. This is a significant and fairly positive change for people who usually buy the base or Plus model due to cost reasons.

Sources also claim that Apple has upped its chip order from TSMC, its main supplier. The company is anticipating selling between 90 million and 100 million units of the iPhone 16, a step up from the 80 million to 90 million iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro units it sold last year. If true, this would be a significant departure from what Apple has done in previous generations.

Read more
The OnePlus 13 may one-up the Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15. Here’s how
OnePlus 12 Glacial White color held in hand against its red box.

The OnePlus 13 has gotten another tantalizing set of leaks -- including one thing that may give it a significant edge against the Samsung Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15. The latest news comes from Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Weibo, which posted that the OnePlus 13 will have IP69 water- and dustproofing.

This is a notch above the IP68 you get with most flagship phones and a big step above the IP65 that came on the OnePlus 12, which meant that it wasn’t rated to survive a dunk in water. An IP69 rating means that the OnePlus 13 will be one of the most durable phones on the market, and it’s certified to survive high-pressure and high-temperature water jets.

Read more