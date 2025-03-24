iOS 19: everything you need to know

Table of Contents Table of Contents When will iOS 19 be revealed? What the rumors say When will iOS 19 be available? Which devices will support iOS 19?

Apple is expected to announce its next Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in a few weeks. This event, likely scheduled for sometime in June, will showcase the next software version for iPhone, iOS 19. This update could prove significant if the current rumors are true. Here’s what we know — or at least think we know about iOS 19.

When will iOS 19 be revealed?

Apple typically holds WWDC during the first or second week of June. The keynote address is always held on the Monday of the event. At that time, the company announces new software for its most important products and, occasionally, new hardware.

Recommended Videos

With this in mind, it’s probably safe to assume the keynote address this year will be held on June 2, 9, or, at the latest, June 16.

Besides iOS 19, the company should introduce iPadOS 19, watchOS 12, and more.

What the rumors say

According to Bloomberg reports, iOS 19 will bring “one of the most dramatic software overhauls” in Apple’s history, described as “the biggest revamp since iOS 7” in 2013. The update will “fundamentally change” the operating system’s look with a redesigned interface that will update “the style of icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons.”

The new design is expected to include more translucent menus and elements similar to those found in visionOS, the software platform for Apple Vision Pro. This design shift seeks to create a more immersive and visually appealing user experience. For example, one leaked screenshot shows a redesigned Camera app that features translucent menus, giving the app a modern look and making it easier to navigate.

Additionally, the overall feel of the app may be smoother, with animations that enhance the translucency, creating a seamless and cohesive interaction. This approach aligns with Apple’s previous innovations and reinforces its commitment to enhancing user engagement with its devices.

iOS 19 is also anticipated to build on the Apple Intelligence features introduced in iOS 18, with significant enhancements aimed at creating a more intuitive and user-friendly experience. One of the standout upgrades will be a “more conversational Siri,” bolstered by advancements in large language models. This will empower Siri to better understand and execute complex commands, making interactions feel more natural and fluid.

In terms of functionality, this revamped Siri will have enhanced personal context awareness, allowing it to tailor responses based on user habits and preferences. For example, it could proactively suggest reminders or respond to queries about your schedule or location with more relevant information. Onscreen awareness will also be improved, enabling Siri to better interact with what’s displayed on your device, responding contextually to apps or content currently in use.

Additionally, Siri’s integration with third-party applications is expected to become much smoother. This means users might be able to use Siri to navigate apps or retrieve information in a way that feels seamless and integrated, enhancing overall productivity.

Apple may showcase this version of Siri during the iOS 19 announcement. However, the rollout of these features may not occur until spring 2026. Recall that Apple has already delayed many of these same Siri features, which were supposed to launch with iOS 18.x.

Meanwhile, iOS 19 is anticipated to offer enhanced support for Rich Communication Services (RCS), incorporating features from the latest RCS versions. This could include custom emoji reactions, editing and deleting messages, better spam handling, and end-to-end encrypted RCS messages.

Although not specifically mentioned in recent leaks, iOS 19 is likely to include significant improvements to the Home app, HomeKit, and related services. Apple is expected to introduce a new range of smart home products throughout 2025 and 2026.

When will iOS 19 be available?

The first public version of iOS 19 is expected to be released around the same time as Apple launches its iPhone 17 series in September. Prior to this, a beta version will be available for summer testing.

Similar to iOS 18, Apple is likely to introduce AI features gradually through several updates rather than including everything in the initial release. As a result, some of the most anticipated features may not be available until later updates in 2025 and early 2026.

The iOS 19 release is set to be one of Apple’s most significant software updates for the iPhone in years, focusing on a visual redesign and the continued enhancement of AI capabilities.

Which devices will support iOS 19?

In December, it was reported that devices capable of running iOS 18 would also support iOS 19. This means that iPhones dating back to the iPhone XR and iPhone XS/XS Max, released in 2018, should be compatible. However, as with previous iOS updates, older models may not be able to utilize all the new features in iOS 19, as some features will require specific chipsets to function. Notably, Apple’s Intelligence tools will only be available on the upcoming iPhone 17 series, iPhone 16 series, and the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.