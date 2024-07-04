The iPad Air with M1 chip is down to $400 at Best Buy

If you’ve been waiting for a hot minute to invest in a new tablet, we found a terrific deal at Best Buy you’re not going to want to miss. Right now, you can take home the iPad Air (5th Gen) with the Apple M1 chip for only $400, which is a $200 markdown from its normal price. iPad deals are always worth getting excited about, and if you’re a fan of Apple devices to begin with, a new first-party tablet is just what your ecosystem needs!

Why you should buy the iPad Air 5th Gen

The iPad Air is consistently ranked as one of the top tablets on the market, and the 5th Gen model is an exceptional addition to the Apple lineup. The 10.9-inch screen is a Liquid Retina display with True Tone capabilities and an anti-glare coating. Whether you’re using the iPad indoors or outside, you should have little to no issues with glare, and True Tone does an excellent job at adjusting screen brightness and colors to match the ambient lighting in your environment.

Equipped with the Apple M1 chip and 256GB of internal storage, the 5th Gen Air may be Apple’s first stab at proprietary processors (they’re up to the M4 Series now), but it’s still a zippy CPU that delivers exceptional performance across the board. That amount of bytes is good for large photo and video collections, though you may want to invest in an external drive or cloud storage if you plan on storing bigger files.

As far as battery life goes, you should get around nine hours on a full charge. The 5th Gen Air recharges via its USB-C port, which can also be used to sync the tablet to compatible devices. We’re also big fans of the two 12MP lenses, which take some very nice-looking pictures.

We’re not sure how long this promotion is going to last, and Best Buy deals are always changing. That being said, if you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to grab an iPad Air, now might be the moment. Save $200 when you purchase the iPad Air (5th Gen) with the Apple M1 chip from Best Buy today!