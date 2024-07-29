 Skip to main content
Hurry! The iPad Pro 11 has a $300 price cut at Best Buy

By
The 11-inch Apple iPad Pro 2021 with a colorful screen.
Apple

The Apple iPad was pivotal in bringing tablet tech into the mainstream, and it’s still one of the best brands to go with for these much-sought mobile devices. Nowadays, there are several iPad deals happening at once, which can make picking the right unit for your wants and needs a little challenging. Fortunately, we know what promos to look for, which often leads us to discounts on iPads with great all-around usability. And guess what? We found one today!

Right now, you can purchase the iPad Pro 11 at Best Buy for only $699. At full price, you’d be spending $1,000 for this bad boy.

Why you should buy the iPad Pro 11

The Pro 11 is a great iPad to go with for those just getting into tablets, as well as seasoned pros who know what they like (and what they like is Apple). Powered by Apple’s M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, the iPad Pro 11 delivers exceptional performance when you need it most. From watching HD movies and TV shows on Netflix to running resource-heavy photo editing apps, the Pro 11 is up for any task! 

As for the screen, the Pro 11 has an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR screen that delivers a max resolution of 2388 x 1668. Additional picture features include ProMotion technology, P3 wide color support, True Tone, and an anti-glare coating. As far as brightness, colors, and contrasts goes, the Pro 11 totally brings it! Camera wise, things are looking good too. With two 12MP lenses and a 10MP lens, you’ll be able to grab crisp-clear photos and videos.

Additional features include USB-C connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E support, and 5G capabilities (mobile plans sold separately). We see Apple deals all the time, but this one really piqued our interest. Take $100 off the iPad Pro 11 when you purchase through Best Buy, and be sure to check out our list of other tablet deals we dug up today!

