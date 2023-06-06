 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

iPadOS 17 has a hidden surprise for fans of the original iPad

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By
The original iPad wallpaper in iPadOS 17.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends
Promotional logo for WWDC 2023.
This story is part of our complete Apple WWDC coverage

There were a lot of exciting announcements yesterday at WWDC 2023, Apple’s yearly developer conference, especially with things coming to iPadOS 17. But one small Easter egg seems to have made its way in with the software update for longtime Apple fans.

Recommended Videos

Fans of the original iPad will remember the wallpaper that Apple’s first tablet had by default that was used in all of the promotional ads and marketing. Now, with iPadOS 17, it seems to be making a comeback.

Spotted first by Filipe Espósito from 9to5Mac, one of the new wallpapers available in the iPadOS 17 beta is a modernized version of the wallpaper used on the original iPad from way back in 2010 — showing a mountain range sitting across a pristine-looking lake. The new wallpaper has a handful of animated shooting stars that streak across the sky, but other than that, the two are nearly identical.

To get the wallpaper on iPadOS 17, open the Settings app, tap Wallpaper, tap Add New Wallpaper, scroll down to the Collections section, and you should see it there.

1 of 3
Adding the original iPad wallpaper in iPadOS 17.
Digital Trends
Adding the original iPad wallpaper in iPadOS 17.
Digital Trends
Adding the original iPad wallpaper in iPadOS 17.
Digital Trends

This is a nice nod to the iPad’s history, especially since the original wallpaper has been unavailable on iPads for several years at this point. While the reference may go over some iPadOS 17 users’ heads, it’s always fun to see small Easter eggs like this be included in major updates for the diehard Apple fans. Apple tends to periodically make small references to its past with new major software updates, but it’s been a while since the iPad’s history has been recognized officially like this.

While the revamped version of the wallpaper is certainly an exciting addition for iPadOS 17, there are plenty of other major changes coming with the operating system that fans are excited about. Some of yesterday’s biggest announcements for iPadOS 17 are the inclusion of lock screen widgets, a highly requested feature that debuted in the Apple ecosystem with iOS 16, and the addition of Apple’s first-party Health app to the iPad.

Those wanting to reminisce using the revamped iPad wallpaper will need to join the iPadOS 17 beta, which is available now. Otherwise, iPad owners will need to wait for the software to officially launch later this year in the fall. There’s currently no specific date for when we should expect the software update. However, given Apple’s history of updates, it’s a safe bet to expect it to come sometime in September.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Peter Hunt Szpytek
Peter Hunt Szpytek
Mobile Writer
A podcast host and journalist, Peter covers mobile news with Digital Trends and gaming news, reviews, and guides for sites…
The Pixel Tablet could be the iPad killer I’ve waited years for
A render of the front of the Google Pixel Tablet.

You can build all the great hardware your heart desires, but if the software isn’t optimized for the hardware, the product will fail. This has been the story of almost every Android tablet since the inception of the segment. Samsung has built its DeX mode to make its Galaxy Tab tablets more productive, and it works to some extent, but it’s not available across the lineup.

OnePlus Pad is the latest entrant in the Android tablet space, and the launch yet again emphasized the glaring issues of app optimization problems for big Android screens. This is why Google’s upcoming Pixel Tablet could be the make-or-break point for the Android tablet category. And that makes me more excited about the Pixel Tablet launch at Google I/O 2023 than anything else.
The Pixel Tablet is my last hope for Android tablets

Read more
My dad loves his 13-year-old iPad, and for a very specific reason
A person holding an original iPad, showing the back.

Buying the latest generation of your favorite piece of tech is fun, exciting, and something many of us do each year. But just how necessary is it, and how long can an “old” piece of tech remain at least somewhat useable?

Well, my Dad still uses a 32GB first-generation iPad, not just occasionally, but every day. And it’s not only functional, but it’s also still perfectly capable despite being 13 years old. In fact, the only thing holding it back is the software, which is firmly stuck in the past. However, things are about to change, and a new iPad is on its way. But the situation is probably not going to play out how you may think it will.
What it's like using a 13-year-old iPad

Read more
iOS 17 could come with these 6 exciting changes
Someone holding the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As we get closer and closer to Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), where we expect the unveiling of the company's  mixed reality headset, the rumors about iOS 17 continue to pile up every day too.

According to a Weibo post from the same user who revealed that the iPhone 14 would come in a yellow color, iOS 17 may bring six big new features. Some of these changes involve the Control Center, lock screen, Apple Music, and App Library.

Read more