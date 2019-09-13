The iPhone 11 Pro now sits atop Apple’s phone lineup as its flagship, and it is deserving of the Pro moniker. While it doesn’t support 5G, there is plenty else to be excited about. A new triple-camera system adds an ultra-wide lens for even greater flexibility in shooting videos and photos. You can now shoot video up to 4K 60fps on both the rear and upgraded 12-megapixel front camera. A new Super Retina XDR display and spatial audio with Dolby Atmos makes your content look and sound better than ever. But the internal specs are just as impressive: Apple’s new A13 Bionic chip and GPU are inside, both of which are the fastest in a smartphone today, Apple claims. You even get a stunning five additional hours of battery life over the iPhone XS line. And they’ve finally included a fast charger in the package, able to charge your phone to 50% in just a half an hour.

If you want to know how you can get your hands on the latest iPhone, Walmart and Apple’s trade-in offer now have it available for pre-order.

Pre-Order now from Walmart:

All of this will set you back quite a bit: The iPhone 11 Pro line starts at $999 and approaches $1,500 on the high end, as you can see from the retail prices below.

64GB 256GB 512GB iPhone 11 Pro $999 $1,149 $1,349 iPhone 11 Pro Max $1,099 $1,249 $1,449

But Apple is offering several ways for you to spread out the cost of your device, even reduce the overall cost through a new trade-in option.

Apple iPhone Upgrade Program

The first way to do is to go through Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program. This allows you to split the payment up into 24 equal payments, and you’re eligible after your 12th payment to upgrade. Here’s what you’ll pay for each model:

64GB 256GB 512GB iPhone 11 Pro $41.62/mo $47.87/mo $56.20/mo iPhone 11 Pro Max $45.79/mo $52.04/mo $60.37/mo

Apple Trade-In Offer

That’s still pretty expensive. So this year, Apple is promoting heavily a trade-in option that allows those who own their devices outright to lower their payments even more by trading them back into Apple. Any model from the iPhone SE and 6 up to the XS Max can be traded in, saving you up to $600 off the total price. Since there are so many options here, we’ll use the XS Max as an example: trading that in for an 11 Pro 64GB reduces the price down to $399 or $16.62/month, and the Pro Max $499 or $20.79/month.

Here are the trade-in values for recent models:

iPhone XS Max Up to $600 iPhone XS Up to $500 iPhone XR Up to $370 iPhone X Up to $400 iPhone 8 Plus Up to $300 iPhone 8 Up to $220 iPhone 7 Plus Up to $200 iPhone 7 Up to $150 iPhone 6s Plus Up to $120 iPhone 6s Up to $100

How to pre-order

Pre-ordering your iPhone through Apple is by far the best option right now. However, there are some requirements. If you want to use the iPhone Upgrade Program, you’ll need to have good credit. For the trade-in option, you must own your phone outright. Otherwise, you’re good to go. Apple will have more stock than any of the carriers, so you’ll have a better chance of getting the phone you want on launch day by buying directly.

Pre-orders will open at 5 a.m. PT on September 13, and at that time, you’ll be able to order directly from the Apple website. First, you’ll need to choose which payment method you plan to use. If you’re purchasing the phone outright, you’ll need to use a credit card with enough available credit to handle the entire purchase when it ships (likely a day or two before release day). Those trading in a device will need to fill out some details on the condition of their iPhone to trade it in and can select to pay the remainder at the time of purchase or via monthly payments.

For the monthly payments option, the remaining amount will be spread across payments through the iPhone Upgrade Program. Those already in the iPhone Upgrade Program would need to trade in their old phones and start a new contract.

Make sure you get your order in as soon as possible; previous pre-orders have shown the most popular models to sell out within a matter of minutes or hours.

Should you buy it?

The iPhone 11 Pro, at either size, is one heck of a phone. But it’s just as expensive as the XS and XS Max before it. Those looking to save a little money should, by all means, consider the iPhone 11. It’s a great phone in its own right and now starts at $699. But if speed, power, and what arguably looks to be one of the best camera experiences currently available to you, the iPhone 11 Pro is your phone. The improvements here are substantial, and the new Super Retina XDR display is beautiful.

At least for iPhone fans, this is one of the more compelling releases in quite a while, even if it might have some design quirks. If you can look past those, we don’t see a reason not to upgrade, especially if you’re on an aging device.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

