Apple iPhone 12 production may start in July, making October launch possible

If you’re wondering when the iPhone 12 will be announced, and when it may go on sale, there’s another rumor to add to the growing list. According to the latest report, production of the iPhone 12 models with a 6.1-inch screen will begin in July and August, later than previous years when production often began around June. Apple may not meet the usual September launch if this is accurate, and may delay the launch by a month.

The news comes from DigiTimes, a publication with strong ties to the supply chain used by major phone makers, but a somewhat spotty history with accuracy for its product leaks and rumors. However, it’s better placed for rumors of this type, and as there is considerable uncertainty surrounding the future launch of the iPhone 12 series, any and all dates and rumors carry weight.

The report says the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models will be the first to hit the manufacturing lines, ahead of the other new models expected in the range with different screen sizes. Due to the later than usual production, DigiTimes predicts an October launch rather than one in September. The iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro are both expected to have 6.1-inch screens, and will enter production early due to using different touch systems than the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

How does this fit in with previous rumors? There are many question marks over when Apple will launch the new 2020 iPhone range, and when you’ll be able to buy them. Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also said new iPhone sales would begin in October at the earliest, while before this other rumors claimed Apple was considering holding the iPhone 12 back until 2021.

There’s also the chance Apple will stagger the release of the new phones if it can’t sync up production. It has done something like this before. In 2017, it launched the iPhone X in November, after releasing the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in September. As the coronavirus pandemic continues, and demand for expensive new smartphones evolves, it’s likely the exact launch dates will not be finalized by Apple for a while yet.

