iPhone 13 will turn green at today’s Apple event, claims rumor

Apple may announce a new iPhone 13 during its Peek Performance event set for March 8, according to a rumor, but before you start imagining camera upgrades or faster charging, it’s nowhere near as in-depth as this. Instead, Apple may add a deep green color to the existing range.

This is according to technology YouTuber Luke Miani, who claims to have been given exclusive leaked information ahead of the event. A render is included in the video, showing what Miani says is close to the final product, and it’s a dark forest green-like shade, unlike Apple’s previous light, lime green for the iPhone 12, and the subtle Midnight Green of the iPhone 11 Pro.

Miani’s previous leak history doesn’t immediately indicate he’s correct here, having been incorrect regarding the launch of the AirPods 3 and a backlit Touch ID button on the MacBook Pro, as highlighted by 9to5Mac. However, even if this is a stab in the dark, it’s one that does have some basis in reality. In April 2021 Apple launched a purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini, adding an additional color to the original line-up of blue, green, black, white, and red launched in October 2020.

Apple may decide to do the same thing again this year, adding more variety to the current range of iPhone 13 colors, and driving interest in the range for those who have remained on the fence about purchasing one. Apple is also good at adding seasonal, fashionable colors to its Apple Watch straps, proving it’s always keen to experiment with colors. There are five options for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini — red, black, blue, pink, and Starlight — making green a decent educated guess, especially considering a green model has been available for the last couple of years.

We don’t have long to wait until we find out if the leak is accurate, as the event starts at 10 a.m. PT today, March 8. It’s always worth watching an Apple event to see what’s new, and you can follow our guide here to find out how to do so. We’ve also got all the most recent rumors about what to expect here, so you’re completely up to date heading into the show.

