iPhone 16 preorders open today, so the iPhone 14 Plus is on sale

The iPhone 14 Plus's screen.
iPhone 14 with notch Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you’ve been checking out the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus preorder deals and think you’d be happy with a slightly older model, now is the time. Right now, Best Buy has reduced the price of the iPhone 14 Plus. You can currently buy it for $530, reduced from $730, when you connect to a carrier, or it’s $50 off for sim-free. If you don’t mind owning slightly older tech, you’ll still be delighted by what this model has to offer. It’s significantly cheaper than the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max preorder deals happening today too.

Why you should buy the Apple iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 Plus was previously one of the best iPhones around for anyone seeking a more sizeable model. While the 15 and soon to be 16 model means it’s older, it still packs a punch where it counts. Our Apple iPhone 14 Plus review described it as “awkwardly brilliant” as it wasn’t quite as cheap as the iPhone 14 nor as powerful as the iPhone 14 Pro. However, now that it’s been discounted, it’s a much more tempting proposition.

The iPhone 14 Plus has a gorgeous 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with rounded corners, which mean it looks good in every way. Despite that, it’s lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro while still sporting a bigger display. The screen has HDR support along with True Tone, so it’s perfect for many different lighting situations, although it does lack a 120Hz refresh rate.

Another highlight is its camera system. It has a 12MP main camera along with 12MP wide-angle lens, and a 12MP selfie camera. They work well and provide good results with the iPhone’s software ensuring you can make a lot of great adjustments. Using the A15 Bionic processor means plenty of speedy performance too, whether gaming or multitasking. There’s also all-day battery life and up to 26 hours of video playback so the iPhone 14 Plus is a reliable option for iOS fans.

Attractive in many ways, the iPhone 14 Plus usually costs $730, but right now it’s available at Best Buy starting from $530 with $50 off the standard model if you want it sim-free. Check it out now and enjoy a slightly older iPhone for a bargain price.

