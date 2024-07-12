 Skip to main content
The iPhone 16 might be more important than you think

The iPhone 15 Pro Max's screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

We’ve heard about many rumored features and specs for the iPhone 16 series. Now, we’re learning about a major reason why this year’s iPhone lineup will be so important for Apple. Per a new report, Apple is aiming for a 10% increase in iPhone shipments by the end of the year with the launch of the iPhone 16 lineup, according to Bloomberg. The company hopes its recently announced AI features will drive the success of the new series, which is expected to arrive in September.

In June, Apple announced the introduction of Apple Intelligence, a new set of tools available on the latest iPhones and also compatible with some older devices, such as the iPhone 15 Pro series. According to insiders, the company “has grown confident” that the introduction of Apple Intelligence will help the iPhone better compete with AI-enhanced smartphones from rivals like Samsung and Xiaomi.

With a 10% increase in iPhone sales, Apple hopes to ship 90 million iPhone 16 devices before the end of the year. Interestingly, Wall Street believes iPhone revenue will drop in the year’s second half. For some context, Apple’s iPhone sales dropped 10% year-over-year from January through March. This quarter marked the most significant decline since July through September 2020, when the global pandemic affected iPhone sales. Considering all of that, such a big boost in sales would be big news for Apple. If the iPhone 16 sells the way Apple supposedly expects it to, that’ll be a significant win for the tech giant.

Much of this decline in iPhone sales during the last quarter has been attributed to decreasing sales in China. However, a rebound is said to have occurred since April thanks to discounts that led up to China’s nationwide June 18 shopping event. Apple will announce sales numbers for the April through June quarter on Thursday, August 1.

The back of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Apple is expected to introduce four new iPhone models this year: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Anticipated updates include larger displays for the Pro models, potential improvements to battery life, a redesigned camera system for the entry-level models, and more.

The company will officially release iOS 18 this fall, along with new iPhones. The software update was announced at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) and will bring new customization tools to the iPhone, along with significant updates to the Photos and Messages apps. The Control Center is also getting a face-lift.

However, none of these changes are as significant as Apple Intelligence. This new tool incorporates AI features to enhance imaging, writing, communication, Siri, and more. The tool is expected to be released in stages beginning this fall.

