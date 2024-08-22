 Skip to main content
Photo of iPhone 16 Pro Max reveals amazingly thin bezels

By
The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro showing the screens.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro (left) and iPhone 15 Pro Max Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The iPhone 16 is (hopefully) only a month or so away, but it feels like we’re getting a new leak with every day that goes by. Many of those come courtesy of Ice Universe, a well-known leaker with a reliable track record. They now say that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have the thinnest bezels of any iPhone ever made.

The latest image shows the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a bezel size of just 1.153mm, versus the estimated size of 1.55mm on the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro. Ice Universe’s latest information also strengthens another leak from June that gauged the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s bezels at 1.15mm and the iPhone 16 Pro at 1.2mm.

Another post from Ice Universe shows the tempered glass front of the iPhone 16 Pro Max and emphasizes just how thin these bezels are — they’re practically nonexistent. For reference, there are mechanical pencils with the same size lead as these bezels.

This feeds into another rumor that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max may also have larger screens due in part to the reduction in bezel size. It allows Apple to utilize the same amount of real estate for a larger screen, similar to the edge-to-edge displays that have grown popular in televisions.

iPhone 16 Pro Max tempered glass pic.twitter.com/MzXgDkJYik

&mdash; ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 21, 2024

Meanwhile, yet another leak — this time from a user known as OvO on Weibo — shows the packaging of the iPhone 16 Pro, including a note that it was assembled in India. It looks similar to the packaging on any iPhone, but if true, this would be the first Pro model iPhone assembled in India.

Although all of this information is what we want to see, keep in mind that these are all leaks. Details could be wrong or slightly off. The good news is that we don’t have to wait long to find out what’s happening behind the scenes, with many experts guessing September 10 as the date for the next iPhone event.

