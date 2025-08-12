 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The iPhone 17 Air could be as powerful as the 17 Pro, but with a catch

By
iPhone 17 Air dummy hands on
iPhone 17 Air dummy hands on Unbox Therapy / YouTube / Unbox Therapy

We’re less than a month away from Apple’s rumored iPhone 17 launch on September 9, and we’re learning more about all four upcoming phones every day.

Previous rumors have confirmed that Apple is expected to launch four phones, similar to the last few years, but with a key difference: there won’t be a Plus model. Instead, it’ll be replaced by the iPhone 17 Air, Apple’s forthcoming ultra-thin competitor to the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Recommended Videos

A new post on Weibo from Fixed Focus Digital (via TheShortcut) suggests that Apple may follow Samsung’s lead by using its most powerful processor in the iPhone 17 Air, despite its thickness, with a key catch that’s likely designed to aid in thermal management.

A partial upgrade to the processor

iPhone 17 Air dummy
MajinBuOfficial/X

Samsung’s ultra-thin candybar phone — and the ultra-thin Galaxy Z Fold 7, which followed last month — both use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, which is the most powerful Android chipset we’ve tried; however, both also throttle the CPU and GPU performance under resource-intensive loads to prevent overheating.

Related: 
iOS 26 will overhaul your iPhone’s camera, but I’ll be using this free photo app

The report from Fixed Focus Digital suggests that the iPhone 17 Air will use the same A19 Pro chipset planned for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, but with a difference: one fewer GPU core. Instead of the six-core GPU used by the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, the Air will feature just five cores. In actual practice, this is likely to mean a drop in overall graphics performance, but the iPhone 17 Air should still be able to run the latest games.

Render of iPhone 17 Pro Max.
This is what the hump could look like, without any of that snazzy two-tone look. Jon Prosser / MacRumors

It’s worth noting that this is the first we’ve heard about Apple using a more powerful chipset in the iPhone 17 Air. Given the phone is expected to be just 5.5mm thick — 0.3mm thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge — it was widely expected that it would launch with the standard A19 chip planned for the regular iPhone 17. However, Fixed Focus Digital has a track record of accurate Apple leaks near launch, so this could yet come to fruition.

Given that the iPhone 17 Air will be incredibly thin, it’s quite likely that Apple will have to throttle both CPU and GPU performance at times to ensure the phone doesn’t overheat. A redesigned vapor chamber that’s both shallower and wider, paired with a graphene-looking thermal pad above the SoC, helps the Galaxy S25 Edge manage its thermals; I can’t wait to see what approach Apple takes.

Nirave Gondhia
Nirave Gondhia
Contributor
Nirave is a creator, evangelist, and founder of House of Tech. A heart attack at 33 inspired him to publish the Impact of…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

iPad: Everything you need to know 
The iPad is an easy pick if you're looking for a reliable tablet. Picking the right variant is the tricky part.
Rear shell of 2021 iPad Pro.

In the consumer electronics industry, some products define an entire category, owing to their sheer excellence and lasting presence. They are far and few, though. The iPad is one such product, and it has continued to blaze its path for nearly a decade and a half. It has gotten faster, slimmer, and more popular than ever.

For most shoppers out there, the first choice for buying a tablet is often an iPad. Over the years, Apple has diversified the iPad family to cover everything from a budget browsing and video streaming machine to a premium mainstream computing machine for demanding workflows.

Read more
iPhone Fold gets major 2026 release date boost, but expect a huge price tag
2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for Apple and the iPhone
Semi-open state of a foldable iPhone concept

What's happened? The much-rumored iPhone Fold has been tipped to arrive next year, and now Wall Street firm JP Morgan has pitched in to add fuel to the foldable iPhone fire for 2026.

According to reports (via CNBC), a JP Morgan analyst made the comment in a market research note to investors.

Read more
Apple rolls out important iPhone update ahead of iOS 26 overhaul
Download iOS 18.6, plus iPadOS 18.6, macOS 15.6, watchOS 11.6, tvOS 18.6 and visionOS 2.6
The iOS 18.6 update screen on an iPhone

What's happened? Apple has rolled out what might be its final major update for its current software platforms ahead of its total overhaul across all devices this fall.

The iOS 18.6 update has rolled out to iPhone users, with other Apple devices also seeing an update in the form of iPadOS 18.6, macOS Sequoia 15.6, watchOS 11.6, tvOS 18.6, and visionOS 2.6.

Read more