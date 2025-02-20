 Skip to main content
The iPhone 17 Air might have a larger screen than we thought

By
A rendered concept of what the iPhone 17 Air might look like.
WEIS Studio

The iPhone 17 Air has been the subject of no small number of different rumors and leaks, and now the latest one suggests its screen might be up to 6.7 inches in size rather than the expected 6.6 inches. The information comes from tipster Jon Prosser on the Recycle Bin podcast.

This is far from the first rumor we’ve heard about the screen size. Last year, Ross Young initially suggested a 6.55-inch display — that would be 6.6 rounded up — but estimates have ping-ponged since then. Few Apple devices have had as many conflicting rumors as the iPhone 17, so take this with more than a grain of salt.

Prosser has a track record that’s a hit-or-miss regarding leaks. Some of his predictions, like the design of the AirTag, have been spot-on. Others were a bit farther off the mark. An iPhone 17 Air with a 6.7-inch display would be an incredible addition to the lineup, but that would make it nearly as big as the iPhone 16 Pro Max and on par with the iPhone 16 Plus.

Alleged shell depicting the iPhone 17 Air.
X / @MajinBuOfficial

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be announced and release in September 2025 alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup. More recent leaks have suggested its design could be similar to that of the Google Pixel. Another tipster named Majin Bu and WEIS Studio both predict this design, and it fits with the iPhone 17 Air’s expected 5.5mm width.

If even half of the predictions about this handset are true, the iPhone 17 Air could mark a huge redesign for Apple — one of the first it’s had in a long time. The Air is expected to take the place of the iPhone 17 Plus, slotting in between the base iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro.

As for whether it will receive a much larger screen alongside a narrow width, we’ll have to wait to find out.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
