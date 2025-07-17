 Skip to main content
iPhone 17 Pro display might be a little tougher after all

By
An iPhone 16 Pro Max showing the Rolex Land Dweller.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Early rumors ‘cancelling’ Apple’s new display tech look to have been reversed

What’s happened? The iPhone 17 Pro range looks set to pack a less reflective, more scratch-resistant display when launched later this year. The technology was reportedly scrapped around May this year due to production issues, but these have now been resolved by Apple’s suppliers.

Macrumors is reporting that new screen technology, which was first tipped in 2024, is only coming to the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, meaning the iPhone 17 and 17 Air will miss out.

Recommended Videos

This is important because other rivals, such as Samsung, have come out with new anti-reflective layers on smartphones such as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This phone uses the new Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2 to make screens 75% less reflective in bright sunlight. This new tech from Apple will make the new iPhone Pro range more durable compared to Ceramic Shield, Apple’s previous robust glass-ceramic material, used on recent smartphones from Apple.

Why else do I need to know?

  • Apple debuted its Ceramic Shield on the iPhone 12 range in 2020, but was used on all models, not just the Pro and Pro Max.
  • The new supplier for this tech is unknown, although Corning manufactured the Ceramic Shield.
  • Using the more durable layer on Pro range would help Apple justify the premium price tag of its new higher-end phones.
  • While smartphones screens are much more visible in bright sunlight, compared to early models, the new tech would still be a strong reason to upgrade.
  • Making displays less reflective can cause images on the screen to look less vibrant, so it will be interesting to see how Apple overcomes this.

OK, what’s next? It’s almost certain that Apple will debut the new iPhone range in early September this year. The new Pro models are also set to include and improved 12GB of RAM and a high-end 48MP telephoto lens (meaning all three rear cameras would pack this resolution), as well as a rectangular camera bump to house the lenses. 

Gareth Beavis
Gareth Beavis
Editorial Director
Gareth is former Editor in Chief of TechRadar, writing over 4,000 articles on the world of tech over two decades.
Editors’ Recommendations

These three iOS 26 beta features are my favorite so far
The Liquid Design lock screen on the iOS 26 developer beta 1 running on the iPhone 16 Pro

For fans of the Apple ecosystem, it’s been an incredible week. Apple’s annual WWDC 2025 keynote revealed a whole new Liquid Glass design that’s unified across all its platforms. Also unified across all platforms is the numbering scheme, with iOS 26 designed to represent the year of release… plus one. 

The new platform doesn’t deliver one of the key things I asked for — multitasking, which is available on iPadOS 26 — but it does bring several new features that make the iPhone far more usable. 

Read more
Will my iPhone get iOS 26? Here’s every supported model
We've got the full list of iOS 26 supported devices - find out if you're getting the new iPhone update
iOS 26 features on a series of iPhone screens

Apple announced iOS 26 at WWDC 2025, and the new iPhone update comes with a fresh new 'Liquid Glass' look and plenty of features - and there are loads of iOS 26 supported devices, which is great news.

And no, you haven't missed a volley of updates since iOS 18 in 2024. Apple has skipped a bunch of numbers, so instead of giving us iOS 19 in 2025, we got iOS 26 alongside iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26 and tvOS 26. In short, Apple's brought its operating system numbering into line. Nice.

Read more
3 big iOS 19 changes that I hope Apple reveals at WWDC 2025
iOS 19 sample logo.

We’re less than two days away from Apple’s big WWDC 2025 keynote, where the company will reveal new versions of each of its software platforms. One of the biggest changes this year is the expected shift from iOS 19 to iOS 26, with new versions of macOS, iPadOS, tvOS, watchOS, and visionOS also set to follow suit. We're also expecting to see the evolution of Apple Health, including a new AI doctor and Health subscription.

iOS 26, if it is to be named that, is expected to introduce one of the biggest evolutions in design for Apple software since the first iPhone was launched. Inspired by visionOS and the Apple Vision Pro, it’s expected to be a monumental redesign, but I hope that Apple also takes the time to make a few improvements.

Read more