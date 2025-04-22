 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The iPhone 17 Pro might debut a never-before-seen iPhone color

By
Alleged concept render of the iPhone 17 Air in black.
Zellzoi / Digital Trends

The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to launch in September, assuming Apple sticks to its usual schedule and isn’t impacted by tariffs. The iPhone 17 Pro, in particular, could come with a new color never seen on an iPhone before: Sky Blue, the same finish that’s on the new MacBook Air units.

Majin Bu, a well-known leaker, shared the news on his website. According to Bu, “sources close to the supply chain confirm that several iPhone 17 Pro prototypes have been made in various colors, with Sky Blue currently the frontrunner.” Compared to the more muted colors Apple has gone with in its more recent devices, a Sky Blue option is a welcome (and brighter) change.

How the Sky Blue iPhone 17 Pro might look
Image used with permission by copyright holder

The iPhone 16 has a lot of different color options, including a pink, green, and darker blue, but only for the base model and the 16 Plus. The Pro lineup’s Titanium color choices are on the duller side with only four choices: Black, White, Natural, and Desert Titanium. Sky Blue is a pleasant shift for users who want a higher-end iPhone in a more eye-catching color.

Recommended Videos

The iPhone 17 has garnered no small amount of discussion lately, especially with the rumors of a pretty significant design change and new accessories that would allow you to customize the look of the phone. Apple has kept quiet on finer details about the handset, but it usually debuts toward the end of September at Apple’s annual event.

Related

Other rumors suggest the iPhone 17 could arrive with high-end displays across the entire lineup (as opposed to just its Pro models), putting it on par with the iPhone 16 Pro Max in terms of display quality. Rumors have emerged in bits and pieces, but Apple hasn’t confirmed anything. For now, we’re just guessing at what the next handset might hold, but it sounds like the iPhone 17 is set to shake up Apple’s phones in a big way.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Forget the iPhone 17 Pro design, the 20th anniversary iPhone could be the boldest yet
Leaked render of iPhone 17 Pro Max rear panel.

There are always plenty of rumours surrounding the next iPhone, with some even appearing over a year before the model in question is due to be announced. For this year it is the iPhone 17 series that is expected to be announced in September, with several reports claiming there will be a design change for the Pro models coming, as well as the arrival if a super slim iPhone. 

But the latest report we are talking about here isn't about this year's iPhone, or even next year's. It's for the 20th anniversary iPhone model, that is set to arrive in 2027, alongside a potential folding iPhone. According to Mark Gurman's latest Power On newsletter, picked up by Macrumors, the iPhone Pro that launches alongside the folding iPhone will feature a "bold" design that makes more extensive use of glass.

Read more
Don’t hold your hopes for a fancy design refresh on the iPhone 17 Pro
The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's screen.

For nearly half a decade, Apple has sold smartphones that fundamentally serve the same design language originating on the iPhone 11. Later this year, the iPhone 17 series will hit the shelves. If you’ve been expecting an aesthetic makeover, there’s some bad news for you, unless you’re ready to spend big bucks on one of the Pro models. 

According to Bloomberg, the iPhone 17 Pro “will look meaningfully different,” compared to its iPhone 16 series counterpart. Alongside the rumored super-sleek iPhone 17 Air trim, these two are reportedly the biggest design refreshes in recent years on Apple smartphones. The approach, however, would still be quite modest. 

Read more
iPad is the best secondary screen I’ve used with a MacBook
You can extend your MacBook's screen by using an iPad as a secondary monitor.

I spend an unhealthy amount of time lurking in communities where people share aesthetic desktop setups. One of my friends recently set the group chat on fire with a triple monitor setup that had two vertical screens and an ultrawide curved panel at the center. An impulse swipe later, I achieved a similar makeover for my desk at home.

Here’s the problem, though. My $600 workstation overhaul did bring me visual joy, but not much utility. For reporting assignments, I spend the majority of the year away from home, working from deserted cafes or unnaturally uncomfortable bunk beds. I do miss the convenience of large secondary screens. Interestingly, that yearning is addressed by a rather unconventional device —the humble iPad. 

Read more