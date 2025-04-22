The iPhone 17 Pro might debut a never-before-seen iPhone color

The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to launch in September, assuming Apple sticks to its usual schedule and isn’t impacted by tariffs. The iPhone 17 Pro, in particular, could come with a new color never seen on an iPhone before: Sky Blue, the same finish that’s on the new MacBook Air units.

Majin Bu, a well-known leaker, shared the news on his website. According to Bu, “sources close to the supply chain confirm that several iPhone 17 Pro prototypes have been made in various colors, with Sky Blue currently the frontrunner.” Compared to the more muted colors Apple has gone with in its more recent devices, a Sky Blue option is a welcome (and brighter) change.

The iPhone 16 has a lot of different color options, including a pink, green, and darker blue, but only for the base model and the 16 Plus. The Pro lineup’s Titanium color choices are on the duller side with only four choices: Black, White, Natural, and Desert Titanium. Sky Blue is a pleasant shift for users who want a higher-end iPhone in a more eye-catching color.

The iPhone 17 has garnered no small amount of discussion lately, especially with the rumors of a pretty significant design change and new accessories that would allow you to customize the look of the phone. Apple has kept quiet on finer details about the handset, but it usually debuts toward the end of September at Apple’s annual event.

Other rumors suggest the iPhone 17 could arrive with high-end displays across the entire lineup (as opposed to just its Pro models), putting it on par with the iPhone 16 Pro Max in terms of display quality. Rumors have emerged in bits and pieces, but Apple hasn’t confirmed anything. For now, we’re just guessing at what the next handset might hold, but it sounds like the iPhone 17 is set to shake up Apple’s phones in a big way.