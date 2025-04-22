iPhone 17e surfaces in new leak, and it might be closer than you think

Apple’s iPhone 16e is still fresh, but it still made a good impression and earned its place among some of the best smartphones for budget-oriented users. This led many Apple fans to wonder whether the 16e was a one-off or not. According to a reliable leaker, it seems that Apple is set on making the iPhone 17e, and it’s already working on the new phone.

Anyone who wonders about the future of the iPhone 16e is most likely not alone. After all, the 16e replaced the iPhone SE, and that left it in a peculiar position in Apple’s smartphone range. As it was made clear that the 16e belongs to Apple’s iPhone 16 lineup, many expected it to receive a yearly release schedule, much like what the higher-end models follow. On the other hand, the SE had its own update schedule and wasn’t refreshed at the same time as the other iPhones. It’s hard not to wonder where that leaves the iPhone 16e, which both belongs to a generation and is a replacement for the SE.

Although it’s hard to predict what the final answer to those questions will be, Apple does seem to have an iPhone 17e in the works. As is often the case, we’re dealing with leaks here, so take the following with a pinch of salt.

The leak comes from Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo, and it was shared by 9to5Mac. The leaker initially shared back in February that the new “e model” is likely to become available when the iPhone 17 launches. This was based on a new project code that they spotted, although they haven’t revealed the code.

Now, the tipster circled back with more tantalizing information, saying: “The setup of the 17e production line is being planned. […] There will be a 17e next year, and now it is almost in the trial production stage.” This refers to a small-scale production process that gives Apple and its partners the chance to spot potential issues and find improvements before entering large-scale production.

A release next year would line up; the 17e would then follow a yearly release schedule, much like the rest of the iPhone lineup — it’d just launch a few months later. However, it’s impossible to predict whether Apple will commit to launching a new budget-friendly phone every year. A lot will depend on sales numbers, so even if the iPhone 17e makes an appearance, future releases — such as the 18e — might not be set in stone.