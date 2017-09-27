These 30 essential iPhone 6 tricks and tips will help you master it

Life is hard enough without having to factor in modern technology. The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus were two of the most lauded and intuitive smartphones to ever hit the consumer market. The phones are packed with an impressive set of hardware and integrated with Apple’s robust ecosystem of apps.

Nonetheless, the aptly titled Tips app directly built into iOS doesn’t cover all the bases, especially considering just how vast and varied the innate features baked into Apple‘s latest mobile can be. Most of us need a little extra help to get the most out of this powerful smartphone, whether you’re simply trying to traverse the device’s expanded real estate or capture slow-motion video of your dog drooling on the sofa. Below are 30 of our favorite iPhone 6 tricks.

