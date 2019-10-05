Owners of the iPhone 6s who have experienced power issues with their devices may be able to take advantage of a new repair program by Apple that will fix the problem for free.

The free repair program, which covers certain iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus units, was announced through a page on the official Apple Support website. The problem, according to the program’s details, is an unnamed component in the smartphones that may fail.

The iPhone 6s units covered by the free repair program are only those that were manufactured between October 2018 and August 2019. The smartphones, which went on sale in September 2015, were officially discontinued for the United States market in September 2018 with the launch of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. However, Apple kept producing the iPhone 6s models in certain markets, such as India.

iPhone 6s owners who wish to avail the free repairs may visit the Apple Support page for the program and input their device’s serial number to check for eligibility. Smartphones that are part of the program may be fixed by taking it to an authorized service provider, making an appointment with an Apple retail store, or through a mail-in service arranged with the Apple Support hotline.

One catch with the program, however, is that Apple may limit the repairs to within the country or region where the iPhone 6s was purchased. With the eligible devices likely coming from overseas, owners who brought the smartphone into the United States may not be able to have them fixed for free.

For those whose iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus are no longer functioning and not eligible for the free repairs, it might be time to upgrade to the current iPhone 11 line, which also includes the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Apple fans who are looking for a cheaper option, and have another device to use while waiting, may want to hold off on purchasing a new one to see if the iPhone SE 2 rumors are true. Esteemed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the device, which will look like the iPhone 8 but with the iPhone 11’s processor, may arrive as soon as the first quarter of 2020.

