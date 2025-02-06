iPhone 7 owners are getting $200 in class action lawsuit, and here’s how you can track yours

Settlement payout from the iPhone 7 class action lawsuit against Apple are starting to roll out. Those who participated in the class action lawsuit have started to receive payments, with amounts varying based on whether you spent any money on repairing the iPhone 7 or the iPhone 7 Plus.

Some of the co-applicants in the lawsuit have started to receive around $200 as part payment from the $35 million settlement, 9to5Mac reported. While the payout is less than the maximum of $350 initially approved by the court, it should still feel satisfactory to the appellants.

The report does not clarify if payment terms have been revised, but it was supposed to fall between $50 and $350 for those who paid Apple to get the “audio IC” defect rectified. Those who notified Apple but didn’t pay for repairs were eligible for compensation up to $125. The actual payouts are supposed to be split judiciously between the plaintiffs and after squeezing payments for the class representatives and attorneys from the sum of $35 million.

Members of the settlement class who have yet to receive their payments can dial 1-833-633-0343 to check the status and the exact amount of the payments. You can also visit the designated contact page to find a mail-in address where you can send your queries or fill a contact form with your details to receive a call-back.

What was the iPhone 7 class action lawsuit about?

If you are unsure of whether you qualify for these payouts, we may have some bad news. That’s because the deadline to participate in the ended in July last year. If you missed the window, you are likely not eligible for the payouts, even if you own an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus — or did at some time between 2016 and 2023.

In case you are unaware why Apple had to part ways with such as high sum of $35 million, it is because of a widespread flaw found on the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus. Often referred to as the “loop disease” or the “audio IC” defect that led to issues with the speaker and microphone on the specific iPhone models when subjected to pressure. Widespread outrage culminated in a class action lawsuit against Apple, which it decided to settle in 2024.

Despite agreeing to settle the class action for $35 million, Apple continues to deny the allegations. For the three-trillion dollar company, that is surely loose change and badgering itself with legal woes would probably cost more.