 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The iPhone Air may be Apple’s most important new iPhone in years

By
iPhone concept mimicking iPad Pro desgn.
Jonas Daehnart / X

It seems Apple is trying to shoehorn the “Air” concept into the iPhone portfolio, and it may not necessarily turn out to be a wallet destroyer. According to Bloomberg, the “far thinner” iPhone 17 model planned for 2025 will sit between the entry-point iPhone 17 and the more expensive Pro models.

Earlier in May this year, The Information reported that Apple was planning “a significantly thinner version of the iPhone” slated for launch next year. However, the report added that it could well be the most expensive smartphone in Apple’s 2025 line-up. However, the latest report from Bloomberg puts this skinnier iPhone model in the mid-segment as a replacement for the ongoing “Plus” model in Apple’s lineup. “The idea is to create an “Air” version of the iPhone of sorts,” says the report.

Recommended Videos

It further adds that Apple will market this new iPhone 17 model as “something that looks much cooler while still having the specifications of a regular iPhone.” That’s the textbook definition of what the iPhone 15 Plus currently has to offer and the short-lived mini iPhones before it.

Jon Prosser at Front Page Tech also predicted the possibility of an iPhone Air happening in the near future. Apparently, didn’t quite taste the sales success that it expected from the iPhone Plus models, which seems like a repeat of the “mini” strategy that also survived for only a couple of generations.

A render of the iPhone Air.
iPhone Air mockup Front Page Tech

Now, an “iPhone Air” sounds like an impressive proposition — one that is reminiscent of the iPad Air family, which hits the sweet spot between affordability and performance. Apple has positioned the “Air” slates between the vanilla iPad and the flagship iPad Pro models, combining top-shelf performance with a palatable asking price.

In the iPhone lineup, the iPhone Plus offers nothing compelling aside from a bigger display and a larger battery. However, the close price proximity with the “Pro” iPhones — which offer a faster processor, better cameras, and software features — pushed many buyers to get the latter at a smaller premium.

Notably, the iPhone 15 Pro could very well serve as the stepping stone for what iPhones will look like in the coming years. Apple will reportedly push the iPhone Air’s design across its entire smartphone portfolio, as per Bloomberg’s report. In addition to a thinner build, Apple is reportedly experimenting with a new battery design.

One of the core technologies in making the next-gen battery is called electrically induced adhesive debonding, and according to research, it could very well pave the way forward for batteries that are easily removable and replaceable.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
The iPhone 16 Pro may have a larger battery than we expected
The side of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.

With Apple’s new iPhone 16 models expected to launch sometime this fall, we’re getting more clarity on the likely specs, including even more details about the battery capacity boost we’re likely to see on the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro.

The latest report comes from Weibo user Instant Digital, who corroborates an earlier leak from @MajinBuOfficial from February.  Instant Digital expects the iPhone 16 Pro to have a 3,577mAh capacity and the iPhone 16 Pro Max to have a 4,676mAh battery.

Read more
I’ve been using iOS 18 for two months. These are my favorite features
An iPhone 15 Pro Max running iOS 18, showing its home screen.

I've been using iOS 18 on my iPhone 15 Pro Max since the first developer version was released in June at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The upcoming software update for iPhone, set to be released this fall, has plenty of exciting features. I have a clear favorite feature, and I'm starting to appreciate many more.

iOS 18 remains an unfinished product from the perspective of anyone outside of Apple, as we have yet to see its most anticipated new features debut. At least for now, here's what I like.
Dark app icons for the win

Read more
The iPhone 17 Slim sounds like Apple’s weirdest iPhone ever
Someone holding a natural titanium iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Though the iPhone 16 is not quite here yet, we already have rumors about the iPhone 17 line coming in 2025. While this year’s iPhone 16 series will bring some welcome changes, it seems that the biggest upgrades will be coming in 2025.

For one, the iPhone 16 will reportedly be the last lineup to have a Plus model with the iPhone 16 Plus. Rumors are swirling that Apple plans to drop the iPhone Plus next year due to the low market share of the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 15 Plus.

Read more