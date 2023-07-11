If you just purchased an iPhone from Amazon’s Prime Day phone deals, it’s highly recommended that you buy an official iPhone case to give it much-needed protection. Compared to the cost of the smartphone, these cases are relatively cheap, and they’re even more affordable during the shopping event so there’s no excuse to skip them and expose your iPhone to scratches and other forms of physical damage. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchases though, especially if you own one of the newer models, because we’re not sure how long stocks will last.

What to buy in Amazon’s Prime Day iPhone case deals

The cheapest official iPhone cases in Amazon’s Prime Day deals are understandably the ones that are compatible with older iPhone models, such as the Apple iPhone XS Max Leather Case for , following a $40 discount on its original price of $49, and the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Slim Clear Polycarbonate Case for , for savings of $22 on its sticker price of $39. The leather case is made of specially tanned and finished European leather, and it fits snugly on the smartphone without adding bulk, while the slim clear polycarbonate case features a sturdy back, softer sides, and compatibility with wireless chargers.

If you’re using or you just purchased the latest version of the iPhone, the iPhone 14, here are some of your options: the Apple iPhone 14 Clear Case that shows off the color of your device instead of $49, the Apple iPhone 14 Silicone Case that offers a silky soft-touch finish on the outside and a soft microfiber lining in the inside also instead of $49, and the Apple iPhone 14 Leather Case with tanned and finished leather instead of $59. All of these cases support Apple’s MagSafe technology, and they come in versions for the iPhone 14’s siblings — the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Every iPhone needs a case, so if you just bought one of Apple’s smartphones, you should take a look at the iPhone case deals that Amazon rolled out for Prime Day. There are different kinds of cases for the various iPhone models, so it’s all a matter of choosing what you want to protect your smartphone. You wouldn’t want to wait until the final hours of Prime Day before you make your purchase though, because there’s no telling which of these iPhone cases will still have stocks available by then.

Editors' Recommendations