 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

iPhone prices under pressure as Trump threatens 104% tariff on China

By
A person holding the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Another day, another tariff.

On Monday, President Donald Trump threatened to hammer China with an additional 50% tariff — on top of the the 54% already levied against it — if the Asian giant refuses to cancel the 34% tariff it recently imposed on imports from the U.S., which were set in response to the tariffs announced by Trump on April 2. Yes, this is what a trade war looks like.

Recommended Videos

Trump said the new total tariff of a whopping 104% on Chinese imports will go into effect on Wednesday, April 9, if China doesn’t back down. 

Related

With the vast majority of iPhones still manufactured in China, it could potentially mean huge price hikes for Apple’s popular handset, as well as many of its other products.

If Apple were to pass on the full 104% import tax to its customers, then the iPhone 16 Pro Max (1TB), which currently costs $1,599, would leap to an eye-watering $3,262.

At the other end of the scale, the recently released iPhone 16e — Apple’s most affordable handset — would become rather less affordable with a new price tag of $1,222 for the 128GB version, up from $599. 

Meanwhile, the 128GB iPhone 16 would increase from $799 to $1,632.

The good news is that Apple is unlikely to pass on the entirety of the import tax to customers. But while the tech behemoth has enough cash sloshing about to comfortably absorb at least some of the costs, higher pricing for U.S.-based customers — in the current circumstances — still seems somewhat inevitable.

The current situation creates a real headache for Apple CEO Tim Cook, whose top team will no doubt be buried in spreadsheets looking at how the company can absorb at least some of the costs to prevent scaring customers away when it comes to resetting prices. 

To ease the pain, Apple will also be trying to persuade component makers and manufacturers to lower their prices, enabling it to reduce production costs to offset the impact of the tariffs. It’s likely also to be looking to speed up the diversification of its supply chain to other countries with lower tariffs.

The company may also be talking to Trump officials in the hope of securing a tariff exemption for the iPhone and other products, something it managed to do during the president’s first term.  

Apple is also reported to have engaged in some pre-tariff stockpiling to allow it to retain the current pricing structure while hoping that the U.S. and China can reach some kind of trade agreement to calm what is currently a very volatile situation.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
The iPhone 16e made me face a hard truth about mobile cameras
OuttaFocus: The iPhone 16e made me face a hard truth about mobile cameras.

I’ve spent a few days taking photos with the Apple iPhone 16e, which has a single camera on the back. One, solitary lens on the back of a current smartphone makes it look rather old school, and somewhat under equipped next to the multi-lens competition. But instead of feeling short changed by the iPhone 16e, it made me face a hard truth. I don’t need a wide-angle camera on my phone as much as I think I do.
One camera is better?

Wide-angle cameras have been a staple addition on smartphones since the days of the LG G5. Most have a 120-degree field of view, allowing us to capture photos of vistas to help convey scale in a way cameras with a narrower field of view cannot. It’s normal and accepted to have a “0.6x” mode in the camera app, and to not see it as an option on the iPhone 16e was quite jarring at first.

Read more
Here’s a big reason the ‘iPhone Fold’ will look like an iPad
Concept render of a foldable iPhone in a fully open state.

Apple is expected to launch its first “iPhone Fold” in 2026, several years after rival companies like Samsung and OnePlus have already released their own foldable devices. The reason for Apple’s delay in entering the foldable market is not entirely clear. However, one plausible explanation is that Apple has focused on ensuring the device offers a seamless transition between the outer and inner displays.

This week, it was reported that Apple plans to use a liquid metal hinge in the iPhone Fold. This innovation aims to enhance durability and reduce the visibility of the display crease. Creasing was a significant issue for early foldable devices, such as the first Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, but it has improved considerably over the years.

Read more
iPhone now lets you make WhatsApp your default for messages and calls, here’s how
WhatsApp.

iPhone users can now get setup so that WhatsApp is their default messaging and calling app.

If your iPhone is updated to iOS 18.2 then the functionality is already available for you right now.

Read more