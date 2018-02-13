Give the iPhone X a headphone jack with this crowdfunded case

Share

Case maker Encased has launched an IndieGoGo campaign for its attempt at an iPhone case that restores the 3.5mm headphone port.

The decision to remove the venerable headphone jack was one of the more divisive elements of the iPhone 7. But good or bad, the continued absence of the port from the latest iPhones, and the decision of other manufacturers to follow suit seems to confirm that it isn’t coming back now that it’s gone.

But it’s a breach that accessory makers have jumped into feet first to plug. While we’ve seen cases that restored the headphone jack for the iPhone 7 and Apple-sponsored accessories that offer headphone support, we haven’t really seen too many high profile cases attempt to restore that most divisive of ports to the new iPhone X. That is, until Encased launched its IndieGoGo campaign on February 8.

Named “AudioMod,” the case has raised over $3,000 of the required $10,000 in less than a week, with a month left to raise the remaining funds. While we always stress the importance of being aware of the dangers of crowdfunding, it’s pretty obvious why so many people have taken the plunge and bet their money on this accessory. While the resurrection of the headphone jack is one of the major selling points of the AudioMod case, that isn’t all it’s packing.

The case also comes with an additional battery that keeps your iPhone X charged, with Encased claiming that the battery should double your iPhone’s battery life. It features a smooth, sleek style that matches the style of the iPhone, and though it’s chunky if you’re used to slim gel cases, it’s relatively svelte for a battery case. It’s also on the cheaper side for battery cases, with the base tier costing only $49. However, the campaign does warn that this is a 50-percent discount for a limited number of backers.

Encased also has more options for you if you’re really not a fan of phone cases. One of the funding tiers also includes the AudioMod powerbank — an external battery that also comes with the ability to split the iPhone’s Lightning port into a headphone jack and charging port. It’s a fun little addition, and it’s the perfect solution for anyone who digs the Audiomod’s functionality, but can’t abide hiding their iPhone’s style.

The Audiomod case is going to be available for the iPhone X, the iPhone 7, and iPhone 8. According to the IndieGoGo page, Encased is planning on having this case out to backers in March, but if you can’t wait for a new case, then check out our favorite iPhone X cases and iPhone X battery cases.