More iPhone XR units were sold than any other smartphone model in four straight quarters since the fourth quarter of 2018, according to data from Counterpoint Research’s Market Pulse.

The iPhone XR was released in September 2018 for $750, significantly cheaper compared to the $999 price tag of the iPhone XS at the time. However, the iPhone XR carried unquestionably superb value, with most of the features that the flagship iPhones offered without the flagship price.

While not as cheap as entry-level smartphones, the iPhone XR presented a lower-priced option for people who wanted an entry point into the Apple ecosystem. According to Counterpoint Research, a significant percentage of the market took advantage of the opportunity.

Counterpoint Research said that from the fourth quarter of 2018 to the third quarter of 2019, the iPhone XR has been the top-selling smartphone worldwide in every quarter.

For the third quarter of 2019, the iPhone XR captured 3% of the market share, followed by the Samsung Galaxy A10, Samsung Galaxy A50, and Oppo A9 at 2.6%, 1.9%, and 1.6%, respectively. The iPhone XR is also said to have contributed to more than 25% of Apple’s total sales for the quarter, making it the company’s best-selling model across all regions.

Apple was able to keep demand strong for the iPhone XR by adjusting its price in China and several other markets, according to Counterpoint Research. With the release of the iPhone 11 models, the iPhone XR’s price is now down to $600, with refurbished models going as low as $500.

Business Insider pointed out the trend of mid-range smartphones dominating Counterpoint Research’s quarterly list of top 10 smartphone models in terms of sales. While nearly $1,000 price tags have become the norm for flagship smartphones, many people are opting for cheaper versions, especially with the features of the higher-end models already trickling down to their lower-priced counterparts.

It appears that this trend will continue for Apple, as taking fifth place for the third quarter of 2019 was the iPhone 11 with a 1.6% market share, despite its September 2019 release. The iPhone 11 was priced even lower than the iPhone XR upon launch at $700 but still offers great value as a worthy lower-priced alternative to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Editors' Recommendations