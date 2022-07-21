The Google Pixel 6a is the budget smartphone in the Pixel 6 line, but it’s far from low quality. Although its specs aren’t nearly as impressive as the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, it’s still a step up from previous Google devices. And that includes Google’s approach to waterproofing.

Having peace of mind that your phone isn’t in peril when simply bringing it with you to the pool is one of the main appeals of waterproof devices. That said, there’s a huge difference between when a phone is water-resistant versus waterproof. Knowing the difference between individual phones is important so that you can understand the limits of your device. However, interpreting the code associated with waterproofing can be a little tough. Here’s what you need to know about the Pixel 6a’s waterproofing.

The Google Pixel 6a is rated with IP67 water and dust protection. According to Google, this means that the smartphone can “take a little water and dust,” but what does that really mean?

The code is made up of two letters and two numbers. The “IP” simply stands for “Ingress Protection,” which is the type of scale that most devices use to measure how well-protected they are. The first number rates the device on how well it’s protected from solid objects like dirt or dust. The scale ranges from no protection (0) to complete protection (6).

The second number rates the device on how well it’s protected from water and other liquids. The scale is from no protection (0) to protected from long periods of total immersion in high-temperature pools with multiple jets (9).

What the Pixel 6a’s IP67 rating means

With that scale to go on, the Pixel 6a is totally protected from dust and other solid objects. When it comes to liquids, its rating means that it’s generally safe to have around water, as it can be submerged 3 feet below the surface for about 30 minutes without issue. It’s not the most water-resistant device on the market, but if it takes a quick dunk in the sink or bath, it shouldn’t be an issue.

Other phones with IP67 protection include the 2022 iPhone SE and the Google Pixel 5a. Most flagship smartphones, including the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, have begun supporting IP68 for better protection, but because the Pixel 6a is a more budget device, it shouldn’t be a huge surprise that it’s not at well equipped as its higher-quality counterparts.

