Table of Contents Table of Contents Is the Google Pixel 9a waterproof? What does the IP68 rating mean? Can you swim with the Google Pixel 9a? How can you keep your Google Pixel 9a safe from water damage?

Google’s latest addition to its affordable Pixel smartphone lineup, the Pixel 9a, serves up a slew of improvements at a competitive price. This model features a vibrant pOLED Actua display and Google’s Face Unlock technology in addition to both Face Unlock and traditional fingerprint-based security. The phone comes in four matte color options, Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, and Peony, and has slightly thicker bezels than Google’s premium models. And with a Google Tensor G4 under the hood as well as 8GB of RAM, it’s poised to handle anything you throw at it.

But most importantly for some, how impervious to the elements is it? Can it handle a bit of water and everyday splashes? Google’s higher-end Pixel models are known for their excellent water and dust protection, so it’s understandable to question this cheaper model’s reliability in that regard. With that in mind, is it safe to use the Google Pixel 9a around water?

Is the Google Pixel 9a waterproof?

Planning to take your Pixel 9a poolside this summer? Good news: the device has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. That means it can handle submersion in up to 6 meters of water for 30 minutes, so accidental drops and spills won’t ruin your pool party. Google’s Pixel lineup is designed, according to the search giant itself, to be water-resistant, and this new model follows suit despite its more affordable price point. While it’s important to remember that water resistance can diminish over time with normal usage, you’re good to go if you plan to visit the beach or a waterpark this season with your new phone in tow.

Keep in mind that even though the Google Pixel 9a can handle some water, it isn’t fully waterproof, meaning it’s not built for long dips underwater or constant exposure to moisture. The IP68 rating is great for everyday spills, splashes, or even a quick drop in shallow water, but it won’t hold up forever if it’s repeatedly exposed to water or pushed beyond casual use. Like any gadget, you’ll want to be careful around water to keep your Pixel 9a safe.

What does the IP68 rating mean?

If your Pixel 9a isn’t waterproof, what does its IP68 rating mean? That classification is a measure of how well your phone handles dust and water. The “6” means your Pixel 9a is totally protected from dust or tiny particles sneaking into the device. The “8” indicates it can survive being underwater deeper than 1 meter, though Google typically specifies it’s good for about 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. In practical terms, this means your Pixel 9a is safe from accidents. That might include pilling drinks on it, dropping it briefly in shallow water, or using it outside during a rainy day.

Can you swim with the Google Pixel 9a?

Even with the Pixel 9a’s IP68 rating, it’s still not built for extended water exposure, so you should avoid activities like swimming or taking it into the bath with you. Google actually recommends against putting your phone through these situations. Also, repeated contact with saltwater, soapy water, or chlorinated pool water can even weaken the phone’s water resistance over time.

Keep in mind, Google’s warranty usually doesn’t cover water-related damage, so if your Pixel 9a suffers water damage, repairs or replacements might end up coming out of your own pocket.

How can you keep your Google Pixel 9a safe from water damage?

If you want to keep your Pixel 9a’s water resistance working its best, there are some things you can do. Don’t expose it to strong jets of water, like the shower or hose in your yard. Don’t dunk it into saltwater, pool water, or other liquids. If your Pixel 9a does get wet, dry it off fast using a soft cloth and don’t charge it until it’s completely dry. Also, don’t test its limits. You don’t want to speed up any potential wear and tear.