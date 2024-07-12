After months of rumors and leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Ring has been officially announced and is ready for preorders. The health and wellness wearable device, which is intended to take on the Oura Ring, has a lot going for it. This includes its lightweight design for all-day wear, use without a monthly subscription, and more.

However, you might ask yourself whether the Samsung Galaxy Ring is waterproof. Let’s take a look.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Ring waterproof?

Finding a genuinely waterproof wearable electronics device can be challenging, but the Galaxy Ring comes close with its IP68 rating. That’s not technically waterproof, but it is as close as most mobile devices get.

The Galaxy Ring has an IP68 rating, which means it is dust-tight and can withstand small particles of sand and other materials. It is also water-resistant and can be submerged in water up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. This means you can wear the ring while swimming or in the shower. However, it’s not recommended during skiing, tubing, or similar water sports.

Is the Galaxy Ring charging case waterproof?

By contrast, the charging case of the Galaxy Ring does not have an IP rating. Therefore, it is advisable to keep it away from water and dust. It is better to leave it at home on your nightstand or desk.