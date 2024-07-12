 Skip to main content
Is the Samsung Galaxy Ring waterproof?

The side of the Samsung Galaxy Ring.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

After months of rumors and leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Ring has been officially announced and is ready for preorders. The health and wellness wearable device, which is intended to take on the Oura Ring, has a lot going for it. This includes its lightweight design for all-day wear, use without a monthly subscription, and more.

However, you might ask yourself whether the Samsung Galaxy Ring is waterproof. Let’s take a look.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Ring waterproof?

A person wearing the gold Samsung Galaxy Ring.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Finding a genuinely waterproof wearable electronics device can be challenging, but the Galaxy Ring comes close with its IP68 rating. That’s not technically waterproof, but it is as close as most mobile devices get.

The Galaxy Ring has an IP68 rating, which means it is dust-tight and can withstand small particles of sand and other materials. It is also water-resistant and can be submerged in water up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. This means you can wear the ring while swimming or in the shower. However, it’s not recommended during skiing, tubing, or similar water sports.

Is the Galaxy Ring charging case waterproof?

The Samsung Galaxy Ring in its charging case.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
By contrast, the charging case of the Galaxy Ring does not have an IP rating. Therefore, it is advisable to keep it away from water and dust. It is better to leave it at home on your nightstand or desk.
The Galaxy Ring was launched at a Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris on July 10, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Watch 7. The Galaxy Ring focuses on health and wellness, offering features such as heart rate monitoring, integration with Samsung Health, extensive sleep analysis, cycle tracking, wellness tips, and energy scores. It is available in three colors: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold. Sizing kits help users choose the right fit from nine ring size options. It can be yours for $400.

